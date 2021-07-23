Sachem Capital Announces $200 Million Master Repurchase Financing Facility with Churchill MRA Funding

John L. Villano, Sachem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce this master repurchase financing facility with Churchill, which is expected to reduce our overall cost of capital and finance the continued expansion of our lending business and for general corporate purposes. We believe the size and favorable terms of this Facility reflect our growth as an organization and the strength of our loan portfolio.”

BRANFORD, Conn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (“Sachem”) (NYSE American: SACH), today announced that it has consummated a $200 million master repurchase financing facility (“Facility”) with Churchill MRA Funding I LLC (“Churchill”), a subsidiary of Churchill Real Estate, a vertically integrated real estate finance company based in New York, New York. Under the terms of the Master Repurchase Agreement between Sachem and Churchill, Sachem has the right, but not the obligation, to sell mortgage loans to Churchill, and Churchill has the right, but not the obligation, to purchase those loans.

“This transaction demonstrates Churchill’s continued commitment to real estate market opportunities related to fix-and-flip financing. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Sachem Capital, one of the leaders in this space,” said Derrick Land, Managing Partner, Churchill Real Estate.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as sole lead arranger in the transaction.

Additional details relating to the Facility will be available in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits thereto, which the Company expects to file on or before July 27, 2021 and which will be available at www.sec.gov.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem is a real estate-finance company, operating as a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first lien mortgages on real property. Typically, the borrower is a real estate developer or investor to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development or improvement of residential or commercial properties held for investment or sale. Sachem has originated over 1,000 loans since inception with a loan portfolio that has expanded from $34 million in 2016 to $157 million as of March 31, 2021. The company believes that its growth to date is due in large part to it adherence to conservative underwriting standards as well as diligent servicing and managing of its mortgage loan portfolio. Additional information is available at: https://www.sachemcapitalcorp.com/.