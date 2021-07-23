checkAd

Acasti Pharma Schedules Conference Call for August 4th at 1 00 PM ET to Discuss Planned Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021, annual and special meeting of shareholders

LAVAL, Québec, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announces it will host a business update conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the planned acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases.

Acasti plans to provide additional context on the proposed Grace acquisition and its benefits, including Grace’s:

  • diversified drug pipeline with multiple, high quality clinical assets;
  • significant addressable market opportunities;
  • three clinical stage assets with a potentially shorter timeline to key milestones;
  • efficient and lower-cost clinical and regulatory pathway;
  • and a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio.

Additionally, management plans to discuss how this acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Acasti and its shareholders to build a new, late-stage specialty pharma company focused on rare diseases, by combining Acasti’s extensive drug development, manufacturing, commercialization capabilities and strong balance sheet with Grace’s drug delivery technologies and deep product pipeline. Following the merger, Acasti expects to have more than $60 million in cash, which should provide at least two years of operating runway and enable the Company to deliver meaningful catalysts including the completion of development and NDA filing for GTX-104, Grace’s lead clinical asset, as well as advance other drug candidates in the Grace pipeline to key, value-enhancing milestones.

Acasti strongly encourages all investors to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders, in order to ensure the quorum requirements are met to approve the transaction. In order for shares to be voted at the annual and special meeting, a proxy must be received (whether delivered by mail, telephone or internet) by no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 24, 2021 by Acasti’s registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, telephone number: 1-866-732-VOTE (8683), website: www.investorvote.com.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acasti Pharma Schedules Conference Call for August 4th at 1 00 PM ET to Discuss Planned Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021, annual and special meeting of shareholdersLAVAL, Québec, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board