Acasti Pharma Schedules Conference Call for August 4th at 1 00 PM ET to Discuss Planned Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics
All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021, annual and special meeting of shareholders
LAVAL, Québec, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announces it will host a business update conference call on Wednesday,
August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the planned acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery
technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases.
Acasti plans to provide additional context on the proposed Grace acquisition and its benefits, including Grace’s:
- diversified drug pipeline with multiple, high quality clinical assets;
- significant addressable market opportunities;
- three clinical stage assets with a potentially shorter timeline to key milestones;
- efficient and lower-cost clinical and regulatory pathway;
- and a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio.
Additionally, management plans to discuss how this acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Acasti and its shareholders to build a new, late-stage specialty pharma company focused on rare diseases, by combining Acasti’s extensive drug development, manufacturing, commercialization capabilities and strong balance sheet with Grace’s drug delivery technologies and deep product pipeline. Following the merger, Acasti expects to have more than $60 million in cash, which should provide at least two years of operating runway and enable the Company to deliver meaningful catalysts including the completion of development and NDA filing for GTX-104, Grace’s lead clinical asset, as well as advance other drug candidates in the Grace pipeline to key, value-enhancing milestones.
Acasti strongly encourages all investors to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders, in order to ensure the quorum requirements are met to approve the transaction. In order for shares to be voted at the annual and special meeting, a proxy must be received (whether delivered by mail, telephone or internet) by no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 24, 2021 by Acasti’s registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, telephone number: 1-866-732-VOTE (8683), website: www.investorvote.com.
