All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the August 26, 2021, annual and special meeting of shareholders

LAVAL, Québec, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announces it will host a business update conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the planned acquisition of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases.



Acasti plans to provide additional context on the proposed Grace acquisition and its benefits, including Grace’s: