ARHT Media Collaborated With Strategic Partner TLC Creative to Showcase Live Hologram Technology at the Event in Miami

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that, in partnership with TLC Creative, ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, including our HoloPresenceTM Displays, the Virtual Global StageTM and our Capture StudioTM, was showcased during Michael Cerbelli's: The Hot List 2021 presentation at The Special Event trade show in Miami. Michael Cerbelli, President & CEO of Cerbelli Creative, and emcee Brian Chan, who was captured and displayed as a hologram, gave the audience an inside look at how ARHT’s interactive hologram technology works in real-time, leveraging ARHT’s Capture StudioTM to present both virtually and to beam-in on stage as an interactive hologram for live presentations.



Michael Cerbelli, President & CEO of Cerbelli Creative, said, “The flexibility and interactive nature of ARHT’s holographic technology provides presenters with a range of options for engaging audiences whether it’s through a screen or in-person. The fact that busy executives or thought leaders have the ability to beam into conferences from anywhere in the world, and appear in lifelike form, is a game-changer for the events industry.”

“We are excited for the attendees at The Special Event to see just how simple it is to use our technology and remotely interact with an audience from our Capture StudioTM with the same sense of presence as being there in-person. The Hot ListTM has been a prominent source for the latest trends in the events industry for many years, and with Michaels vast experience in this industry, having his stamp of approval on our technology will help further our exposure with event professionals. Event hosts and presenters from around the world continue to look for innovative solutions like ours to bring back events in a meaningful manner while still dealing with the changes brought on by the pandemic,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media.