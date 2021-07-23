checkAd

ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology Included on Michael Cerbelli's The Hot List 2021 - Which Highlights the Newest and Hottest Trends for the Events and Entertainment Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

ARHT Media Collaborated With Strategic Partner TLC Creative to Showcase Live Hologram Technology at the Event in Miami

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that, in partnership with TLC Creative, ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, including our HoloPresenceTM Displays, the Virtual Global StageTM and our Capture StudioTM, was showcased during Michael Cerbelli's: The Hot List 2021 presentation at The Special Event trade show in Miami. Michael Cerbelli, President & CEO of Cerbelli Creative, and emcee Brian Chan, who was captured and displayed as a hologram, gave the audience an inside look at how ARHT’s interactive hologram technology works in real-time, leveraging ARHT’s Capture StudioTM to present both virtually and to beam-in on stage as an interactive hologram for live presentations.

Michael Cerbelli, President & CEO of Cerbelli Creative, said, “The flexibility and interactive nature of ARHT’s holographic technology provides presenters with a range of options for engaging audiences whether it’s through a screen or in-person. The fact that busy executives or thought leaders have the ability to beam into conferences from anywhere in the world, and appear in lifelike form, is a game-changer for the events industry.”

“We are excited for the attendees at The Special Event to see just how simple it is to use our technology and remotely interact with an audience from our Capture StudioTM with the same sense of presence as being there in-person. The Hot ListTM has been a prominent source for the latest trends in the events industry for many years, and with Michaels vast experience in this industry, having his stamp of approval on our technology will help further our exposure with event professionals. Event hosts and presenters from around the world continue to look for innovative solutions like ours to bring back events in a meaningful manner while still dealing with the changes brought on by the pandemic,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media’s HoloPresence Technology Included on Michael Cerbelli's The Hot List 2021 - Which Highlights the Newest and Hottest Trends for the Events and Entertainment Industry ARHT Media Collaborated With Strategic Partner TLC Creative to Showcase Live Hologram Technology at the Event in MiamiTORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board