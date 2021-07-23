checkAd

InspireMD Enrolls and Treats First Patients at Ballad Health System in U.S. Registration C-Guardian Clinical Trial of CGuard EPS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today announces the initiation of enrollment and successful completion of the first cases of the Company’s U.S. registration C-Guardian trial of CGuard EPS.

The first patients, who were under the care of principal investigator, Chris Metzger, M.D., system chair of clinical research at Ballad Health System in Eastern Tennessee, were successfully implanted with the CGuard EPS stent device. These are the first of 315 patients who are expected to be enrolled in the trial and treated with CGuard EPS in the treatment of carotid artery stenosis in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients undergoing carotid artery stenting.

“I believe that the initiation of this trial marks an important milestone for the potential approval of CGuard EPS and the potential of CGuard EPS in advancing the treatment of CAD and stroke prevention,” commented Dr. Metzger. “The wealth of clinical evidence and real-world experience outside the U.S. in the approved served markets with CGuard, demonstrating positive outcomes for patients was very compelling, which drew us to lead this trial to advance the CGuard EPS in the U.S. We are thrilled to participate in such an important effort to bring next generation devices to the growing therapeutic effort of treating CAD.”

InspireMD CEO, Marvin Slosman, added, “This milestone marks the beginning of what we consider to be the next step in our journey of establishing CGuard EPS as the leading stent device for treatment of CAD and the transition from surgical intervention to endovascular therapy. The U.S. market has been a priority for our company and we believe that the C-Guardian trial will potentially pave the way to CGuard becoming available to physicians and their patients to realize the ongoing results from our current 33 served global markets. We are grateful to Dr. Metzger and the Ballad Health System for leading this effort and their commitment to advancing our collective goals to improve patient outcomes and stroke prevention.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InspireMD Enrolls and Treats First Patients at Ballad Health System in U.S. Registration C-Guardian Clinical Trial of CGuard EPS TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board