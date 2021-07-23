checkAd

CORRECTION Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JULY 2021 at 15.30 EEST

Orion Oyj: Correction of the content of the Managers’s transaction notification

CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme

Orion Corporation is correcting its stock exchange release from 23 July 2021 at 15.00 EEST. The present release is based on the amended Managers’ transactions notification received by the company. In the initial notification, the box “Legal person” was erroneously ticked. Additionally, the amended notification specifies the dates of the transactions.

The following are the contents of the amended Managers transactions notification:

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aino Anna Liisa Hurme
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210723122117_6
Amendment comment:
Amendment to the initial notification where “Legal person” was erroneously ticked. Also added another page for transaction carried out on 23 July 2021.
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.01 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.008 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 35.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 7,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.074 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,700 Unit price: 35.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,700 Volume weighted average price: 35.3 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 23 JULY 2021 at 15.30 EEST Orion Oyj: Correction of the content of the Managers’s transaction notification CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme Orion Corporation is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board