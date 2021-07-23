checkAd

Tremor International Ltd (“Tremor” or the “Company”) Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in video and Connected TV (CTV) advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and its H1 results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 before the US market opens on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Tremor will host a webcast at 6:00 AM (PT) / 9:00 AM (ET) and 2:00 PM (BST) on the same date to discuss its financial results.

Webcast Details:

  • Tremor International Second Quarter 2021 and H1 2021 Earnings Webcast
  • August 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM (PT) / 9:00 AM (ET) and 2:00 PM (BST)
  • A live and archived webcast will be made available via Tremor’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.tremorinternational.com

For further information please contact:

Tremor International Ltd
Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer
Sagi Niri, Chief Financial Officer 		                                       via Vigo Consulting  
     
finnCap Ltd
Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM) 		  Tel: +44 20 7220 0500  
     
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Fred Walsh
Alain Dobkin
Nick Adams
Richard Short 		  Tel: +44 20 7710 7600
     
Vigo Consulting
Jeremy Garcia
Antonia Pollock 		  Tel: +44 20 7390 02
     
Blast PR
Matt Caldecutt 		  Tel: 347 687 3721
     

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor’s unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video’s innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tremor International Ltd (“Tremor” or the “Company”) Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in video and Connected TV (CTV) advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board