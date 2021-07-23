AppHarvest to Report Second Quarter 2021 Performance August 11

MOREHEAD, Ky., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company and Certified B Corp focused on farming more sustainably using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live conference call and replay are accessible as follows: