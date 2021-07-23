BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 …

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.63 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. The prior three and six months results include a $3.3 million gain from bargain purchase that resulted from the acquisition of MB Bancorp and its subsidiary, Madison Bank of Maryland on February 29, 2020. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 totaled $8.3 million consisting of $6.5 million in nonperforming loans and $1.8 million in other real estate owned, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $5.6 million in non-performing loans and $2.8 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2021, the loan loss allowance was $2.1 million, which represented 0.35% of total loans and 32.9% of non-performing loans compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 0.30% of total loans and 32.5% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2021, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $6.0 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik and Vigilant mergers.