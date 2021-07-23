checkAd

IM Cannabis Provides Update on German Operations and Financial Outlook

Autor: Accesswire
23.07.2021, 14:40  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, ON, BAD OLDESLOE, GERMANY, and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector …

TORONTO, ON, BAD OLDESLOE, GERMANY, and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, announces the completion of a new, state-of-the-art logistics centre in Germany (the "Logistics Centre") that will allow Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), the Company's fully licensed EU-GMP subsidiary, to internally manage all aspects of its supply chain including, uniquely, the repackaging of bulk cannabis. The Company expects that the Logistics Centre will strongly augment Adjupharm's capabilities as a focal point for IMC's European strategy.

Since being acquired by IMC, Adjupharm has upgraded its production and storage capacities to meet the increase in medical cannabis volumes expected as the Company and Adjupharm enter new supply agreements. With the completion of the Logistics Centre, IMC has now doubled its footprint in Germany to approximately 80,000 square feet, upgraded its production facilities with state-of-the-art technology and increased its storage capacity to seven tons of cannabis. With the Logistics Centre in operation, new sources of supply now secured extending its portfolio to include premium products, some of them exclusive, and a wide network of distribution partners, the Company expects to fortify and grow its presence in the German market.

Preliminary Q2 Results and Q3 Outlook

IMC expects its net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $11 million to $12 million, an approximate 30% sequential increase from the first quarter. As compared to the previously announced financial outlook provided on April 23, 2021, revenue was impacted by delays in contracted shipments to Germany that accounted for nearly the entire variance between actual and estimated revenue in the quarter. These delays were due to lack of product availability from Adjupharm's primary European supply partner. Corrective steps have now been taken during the quarter to diversify supply to Germany, including signing of additional agreements to import cannabis from Canadian licensed producers.

Seite 1 von 6


IM Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IM Cannabis Provides Update on German Operations and Financial Outlook TORONTO, ON, BAD OLDESLOE, GERMANY, and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Milestone $2.5 Million Payment to LVH Holdings LLC to Advance Las ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
EV Biologics Signs LOI with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy
Namibia Critical Metals Announces 25 Year Mining Licence Issued for Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
Achieve Life Sciences Awarded Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the Evaluation ...
IGI Cybersecurity to Sponsor 2021 Telarus Partner Summit
William Penn Bancorporation Announces Quarter and Year End Results and Special Cash Dividend to ...
Titel
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Kadmon Announces Pivotal Trial Data Published in the Journal Blood for REZUROCK(TM) (Belumosudil) ...
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
HIRU CORPORATION - Acquisition of Salome Water and Ice
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21IM Cannabis Provides Business, Legal and Regulatory Update
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21IM Cannabis Closes Acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21MYM Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21IM Cannabis Proposed Acquisition of MYM Receives Positive Recommendations from Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS
Accesswire | Analysen