omniQ Receives a 3-Year Contract to Deploy its AI Based Machine Vision Solution from Cypress College in California for Smart and Flexible Campus Parking Management

  • ominQ to install its proprietary PERCS️ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Software integrated with its patented AI based Machine Vision Vehicle Recognition System (VRS)
  • PERCS operates on Cloud which represents a Software as a Service (SaaS) recurring revenue model
  • Contract follows recent wins of AI based projects at Israel’s largest seaport, Georgia State University, City of Watkinsville Georgia, Philadelphia International Airport, a Multibillion-dollar Medical Center and a foreign Ministry of Defense Head Quarters.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today it has received a 3-year contract from Cypress College in California to deploy its PERCS (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Platinum software for cloud hosted permitting and enforcement smart campus parking management platform.

The PERCS solution includes virtual permits, mobile enforcement along with Citation and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant payment collections with online adjudication.

The agreement includes cloud set up, training and implementation, along with android handheld devices utilizing Zebra mobile Bluetooth printers for enforcement and issuance of citations based on flexible college parking rules.

Additionally, the existing HTS mobile enforcement vehicle with eCite Pro will be enabled and synced with PERCS for fast and efficient compliance monitoring. OMNIQ’s eCite Pro application software integrates with the PERCS cloud-based parking management system. It processes parking citations for any form of violation associated with a vehicle. By way of synchronizing with PERCS, all the information pertaining to violations and hot list vehicles are uploaded to the PERCS database in the cloud.

Furthermore, PERCS will enable issuing virtual permits and enforcement of college parking rules with mobile and handheld omniQ Vision LPR.

“We are to enter into a 3-year agreement with Cypress College, reflecting continued momentum for our AI based PERCS software to enable smart campus parking management,” said OMNIQ’s CEO, Shai Lustgarten. “We are seeing increased adoption of PERCS because it means no more hang tags, no more stickers, and no need for third party license plate reader providers. We provide access to one complete in-house solution. From a Company standpoint, we are also excited to continue to grow our base of SaaS recurring revenue with this latest contract.”

