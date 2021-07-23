Levitee Labs Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Clinics, Pharmacies, and a Telemedicine Company in Alberta Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.07.2021, 14:45 | 22 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 14:45 | Asset purchase agreement to acquire all material operating assets of 5 addiction clinics

Share purchase agreement to acquire 3 specialized pharmacies

Share purchase agreement to acquire leading telehealth provider in addiction services

Combined for over 35,000 patient visits over the past 12 months, 70% via telehealth

Targets combined trailing twelve months revenues of approximately $7.5 million, with over $1 million in EBITDA

Aggregate purchase price for the three acquisitions of approximately C$4 million in cash and C$1.5 million in stock VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) ("Levitee" or the "Company"), an integrative wellness company, is pleased to announce that it has executed the following definitive agreements (collectively, the "Agreements"): Asset purchase agreement to acquire all material operating assets of ACT Medical Centres, Inc. (“ACT Medical”), comprised of a group of five (5) addiction and pain management clinics across Alberta, for $350,000 in cash. A leader in addiction and substance abuse treatments, ACT Medical hosted more than 35,000 patient visits in the past 12 months.



Share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of three (3) pharmacies in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance abuse disorders, mental health conditions and chronic pain. The purchase price under this agreement is $3,685,262, payable in cash plus or minus customary working capital adjustments.



Share purchase agreement to acquire BlockMD LTD. (“BlockMD”), which operates a leading telemedicine platform used by addiction patients to access doctors and order prescriptions in Alberta, for $1,475,000 (the “BlockMD Purchase Price”). Over the last 12 months, BlockMD conducted over 20,000 patient visits remotely through its platform. The BlockMD Purchase Price will be paid through the issuance of Levitee common shares (“Shares”), the number of Shares to be determined on the date of closing, subject to downside protection in the event the Shares trade below a predetermined price 4 months and 1 day post-closing of the transaction. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





