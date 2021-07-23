checkAd

Levitee Labs Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Clinics, Pharmacies, and a Telemedicine Company in Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:45  |  22   |   |   

  • Asset purchase agreement to acquire all material operating assets of 5 addiction clinics
  • Share purchase agreement to acquire 3 specialized pharmacies
  • Share purchase agreement to acquire leading telehealth provider in addiction services
  • Combined for over 35,000 patient visits over the past 12 months, 70% via telehealth
  • Targets combined trailing twelve months revenues of approximately $7.5 million, with over $1 million in EBITDA
  • Aggregate purchase price for the three acquisitions of approximately C$4 million in cash and C$1.5 million in stock

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) ("Levitee" or the "Company"), an integrative wellness company, is pleased to announce that it has executed the following definitive agreements (collectively, the "Agreements"):

  1. Asset purchase agreement to acquire all material operating assets of ACT Medical Centres, Inc. (“ACT Medical”), comprised of a group of five (5) addiction and pain management clinics across Alberta, for $350,000 in cash. A leader in addiction and substance abuse treatments, ACT Medical hosted more than 35,000 patient visits in the past 12 months.

  2. Share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of three (3) pharmacies in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance abuse disorders, mental health conditions and chronic pain. The purchase price under this agreement is $3,685,262, payable in cash plus or minus customary working capital adjustments.

  3. Share purchase agreement to acquire BlockMD LTD. (“BlockMD”), which operates a leading telemedicine platform used by addiction patients to access doctors and order prescriptions in Alberta, for $1,475,000 (the “BlockMD Purchase Price”). Over the last 12 months, BlockMD conducted over 20,000 patient visits remotely through its platform. The BlockMD Purchase Price will be paid through the issuance of Levitee common shares (“Shares”), the number of Shares to be determined on the date of closing, subject to downside protection in the event the Shares trade below a predetermined price 4 months and 1 day post-closing of the transaction.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Levitee Labs Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Clinics, Pharmacies, and a Telemedicine Company in Alberta Asset purchase agreement to acquire all material operating assets of 5 addiction clinicsShare purchase agreement to acquire 3 specialized pharmaciesShare purchase agreement to acquire leading telehealth provider in addiction servicesCombined for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board