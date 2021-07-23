checkAd

SmileDirectClub Joins Women In DSO As Founding Industry Partner

Partnership Will Empower Women And Promote The Importance Of Diversity And Inclusion In The Dental Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it has joined the non-profit Women in DSO as a founding industry partner, advancing the Company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by empowering women in the dental industry.

“SmileDirectClub believes everyone deserves a smile that they love – and a seat at the table, including women in the DSO industry,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs at SmileDirectClub.“We are partnering with Women in DSO because we value diversity and inclusion and want to support women leaders in our field. Women bring invaluable expertise and diverse perspectives, which can help to drive innovation further in oral care.”

As a founding industry partner, SmileDirectClub will contribute to the Women in DSO platform, which was created to enable networking, professional mentorship, specialized education, and a rich resource network designed to recognize current and future women leaders in DSOs.

Susan Greenspon Rammelt will serve as a founding board member of Women in DSO, and Dr. Riddhi Gangoli, Sr. Director of Professional Education and Marketing at SmileDirectClub, will join as a founding member.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 





