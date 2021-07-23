SmileDirectClub Joins Women In DSO As Founding Industry Partner

Partnership Will Empower Women And Promote The Importance Of Diversity And Inclusion In The Dental Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it has joined the non-profit Women in DSO as a founding industry partner, advancing the Company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by empowering women in the dental industry.



“SmileDirectClub believes everyone deserves a smile that they love – and a seat at the table, including women in the DSO industry,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs at SmileDirectClub.“We are partnering with Women in DSO because we value diversity and inclusion and want to support women leaders in our field. Women bring invaluable expertise and diverse perspectives, which can help to drive innovation further in oral care.”