Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada

Autor: Accesswire
23.07.2021, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists to Join Connectus, Establishing Connectus' Presence in the Canadian Wealth Management and North American Athlete Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists ("GAVIN"), a registered portfolio manager and investment adviser based in Toronto, will join Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

GAVIN is an independent, multi-family office that provides customized financial planning, investment and business management services to professional hockey players in Canada and the United States. Based in Toronto, the firm specializes in working with these athletes at all stages of their careers, helping them to achieve financial security through an integrated approach to investing, tax and estate planning, and risk and cash flow management, among other services. For nearly eighteen years, GAVIN's expertise in these areas has helped the firm create a long-standing and loyal client base and a well-recognized brand name.

"Since our business was founded in 2003, we have been committed to growing and defending our clients' wealth, while expanding and strengthening our leadership in the hockey market," said Stew Gavin, President and Co-Founder of GAVIN. "Becoming part of Connectus allows us to advance these goals and to focus even more deeply on our clients, while maintaining our highly customized and specialized service model."

"It will also enable us to achieve substantial operating efficiencies by leveraging Connectus' shared infrastructure," added Matthew Bacchiochi, Vice President and Co-Founder of GAVIN. "Equally important, we will benefit from Focus' scale advantages, specialized expertise and resources to enhance our client experience and expand our business into other professional athlete markets,"

"We are thrilled to welcome the GAVIN team to Connectus," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "This transaction marks the expansion of Connectus into the Canadian wealth management market and the ninth firm to join Connectus since it began to extend its business internationally late last year. We could not be more excited to partner with a firm that has such a strong entrepreneurial and client-centric mindset, reinforced by an outstanding reputation and high brand visibility. The addition of a firm of GAVIN's caliber is further evidence that Connectus' differentiated value proposition is resonating strongly worldwide, and will complement its presence in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom."

