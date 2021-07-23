Major US Airport Authority Contracts with RAD for 6-Units

“We're going to deliver great value to this highly visible client. This order from this major airport authority is very exciting for us,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of RAD. According to AeroWeb , the Top 10 U.S. airports accommodate over 350 million passengers annually. “The success of this deployment will likely blow open the doors for similar opportunities at airports around the globe,” Reinharz added.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received a 6-unit order from a direct client. Although not disclosed, the end-user for these 6 ROSA180 units is a major US airport authority that owns and operates more than one airport.

ROSA180 (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. The airport authority is expected to deploy the 6 ROSA180 units to perform enhanced detection and deterrence of trespassers and other unauthorized intruders to parking garages and other secure areas.

“It’s very rewarding to see how major organizations are embracing RAD solutions as they seek to enhance their security profile, while at the same time reducing their costs. And RAD helps them get there,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO.