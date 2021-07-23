Summit Wireless Technologies Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) (“Summit Wireless Technologies” or the “Company”), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 233433) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering of the shares of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock will be filed by Summit Wireless with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.