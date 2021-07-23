Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings

For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021, diluted earnings per share were $3.26, up 65.5% from $1.97 for the same year-to-date period in 2020. Year-to-date net income was $48.5 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2021, up 64.9% compared to $29.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Tompkins Financial Corporation reported diluted earnings per share of $1.54 for the second quarter of 2021, up 6.9% from $1.44 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $22.8 million, compared to $21.4 million for the same period in 2020.

President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Romaine commented, "We are pleased to continue our favorable earnings trends in 2021 with another strong quarter of earnings. Though the current interest rate environment resulted in a narrowing of our net interest margin, our revenue for the first half of 2021 compared favorably to the prior year in all three of our primary business lines of banking, insurance, and wealth management.”

SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER:

Diluted earnings per share of $1.54 represents the best second quarter in the Company's history, and is up 6.9% over the same period in 2020.

Provision for credit losses was a $3.1 million credit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to an $877,000 expense in the same period last year.

Total deposits amounted to $6.8 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $459.5 million, or 7.2% over June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $56.4 million reported for the second quarter of 2020. Interest income for the second quarter of 2021 included $1.9 million of net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans, compared to net deferred loan fees of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by an accelerated non-cash purchase accounting discount of $650,000 related to the redemption of $5.2 million of trust preferred securities. The net interest margin was 2.91% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.45% reported for the same period in 2020, and 3.01% for the first quarter of 2021.

For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021, net interest income of $109.9 million was in line with the comparable six month period in 2020. For the year to date period in 2021, net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans were approximately $4.7 million as compared to $2.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were in line with the same period in 2020. Asset yields for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were down 71 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which reflects the impact of reductions in market interest rates over the trailing twelve month period as well as a greater percentage of earning assets being comprised of lower yielding securities and interest bearing balances due from banks, when compared to the same period in 2020.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2021 were up $622.1 million, or 10.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Average noninterest bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were up $294.0 million or 16.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Average deposit balances continue to benefit from the PPP loan program, as the majority of the proceeds of the PPP loans we funded were deposited in Tompkins checking accounts. For the second quarter of 2021, the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposit products decreased by 20 basis points from the same period in 2020 due to the overall decline in market interest rates. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.40% at June 30, 2021, a decline of 19 basis points from June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, was up 9.8% compared to the same period in 2020. For the year-to-date period, noninterest income of $38.8 million was up 7.5% from the same period in 2020. Growth over the same quarter last year was supported by increases in all fee income categories (insurance commissions and fees were up 11.0%, while investment services income was up 20.3%, service charges on deposit accounts increased 17.9%, and card services income was up 29.3%). Noninterest income represented 25.6% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 23.4% of total revenues for the second quarter of 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $1.8 million, or 3.9%, from the second quarter of 2020. For the year-to-date period, noninterest expense was $92.0 million, up $1.0 million or 1.1% from the same period in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2021 were up 5.9% when compared to the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense for both the second quarter and year-to-date periods was primarily attributable to normal annual increases in salaries and wages, and increases in health insurance expense.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company's effective tax rate was 22.1% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 20.5% for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 21.3%, compared to 20.2% reported for the same period in 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.92% of total loans and leases at June 30, 2021, down from 0.93% at March 31, 2021, and 0.98% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance to total nonperforming loans and leases was 88.3% at June 30, 2021, down compared to 103.4% at March 31, 2021, and 112.9% at December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was a credit of $3.1 million compared to an expense of $877,000 for the same period in 2020. Net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $884,000 compared to net recoveries of $26,000 reported for the same period in 2020. Provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was a credit of $4.9 million, compared to an expense of $17.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Nonperforming loans and leases totaled $53.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $47.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $45.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans and leases compared to prior year were mainly related to one commercial real estate relationship totaling $9.1 million, which was previously reported as Substandard, and downgrades of credits in the loan portfolio related to the hospitality industry, which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonperforming assets represented 0.67% of total assets at June 30, 2021, up from 0.59% at March 31, 2021, and 0.60% at December 31, 2020.

Special Mention and Substandard loans and leases totaled $171.3 million at June 30, 2021, reflecting improvement from $185.2 million at March 31, 2021, and $189.9 million reported at December 31, 2020.

As previously announced, the Company implemented a payment deferral program in 2020 to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. As of June 30, 2021, total loans that continued in a deferral status amounted to approximately $129.4 million, representing 2.5% of total loans. At March 31, 2021 loans in deferral status totaled $195.6 million, and at December 31, 2020 loans in deferral status totaled $212.2 million. Included in nonperforming loans and leases and Substandard loans and leases at June 30, 2021, were 9 loans totaling $22.1 million that remained in deferral status.

The Company began accepting applications for the PPP loans on April 3, 2020, and had funded 2,998 loans totaling approximately $465.6 million when the initial program ended. On January 19, 2021, the Company began accepting both first draw and second draw applications for the reopening of the PPP program and as of July 19, 2021, the Company had funded an additional 2,481 applications totaling $261.2 million.

Out of the total $695.2 million of PPP loans that the Company had funded through July 19, 2021, approximately $471.4 million had been forgiven by the SBA under the terms of the program.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios at June 30, 2021 remained well above the regulatory minimums for well-capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets was 14.62% at June 30, 2021, unchanged from March 31, 2021, and up from 14.39% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 8.79% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.89% at March 31, 2021, and 8.75% at December 31, 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 80,004 common shares at an aggregate cost of $6.5 million. These shares were purchased under the Company's previously announced 2020 Stock Repurchase Program. During the first six months of 2021, the Company repurchased 101,535 shares at an aggregate cost of $8.0 million.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform of 1995:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", and other similar words. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to certain uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 (including the government’s response thereto) on economic and financial markets, potential regulatory actions, and modifications to our operations, products, and services relating thereto; disruptions in our and our customers’ operations and loss of revenue due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, government-imposed travel/business restrictions, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, and the associated adverse impact on our financial position, liquidity, and our customers’ abilities to repay their obligations to us or willingness to obtain financial services products from the Company; the development of an interest rate environment that may adversely affect the Company’s interest rate spread, other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company’s operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, such as the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; legislative and regulatory changes in response to COVID-19 with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the CARES Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, and state and local government mandates; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; uncertainties arising from national and global events, including the potential impact of widespread protests, civil unrest, and political uncertainty on the economy and the financial services industry; and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support the Company’s future businesses. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of ASSETS 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 20,302 $ 21,245 Interest bearing balances due from banks 270,712 367,217 Cash and Cash Equivalents 291,014 388,462 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,009,317at June 30, 2021 and

$1,599,894 at December 31, 2020) 2,014,089 1,627,193 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $154,299 at June 30, 2021 and $0

December 31, 2020) 151,848 0 Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $916 at June 30, 2021 and $929 at December 31, 2020) 916 929 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,175,129 5,260,327 Less: Allowance for credit losses 47,505 51,669 Net Loans and Leases 5,127,624 5,208,658 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 15,991 16,382 Bank premises and equipment, net 86,596 88,709 Corporate owned life insurance 85,726 84,736 Goodwill 92,447 92,447 Other intangible assets, net 4,274 4,905 Accrued interest and other assets 117,683 109,750 Total Assets $ 7,988,208 $ 7,622,171 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 4,016,052 3,761,933 Time 710,170 746,234 Noninterest bearing 2,110,778 1,929,585 Total Deposits 6,837,000 6,437,752 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 52,134 65,845 Other borrowings 245,000 265,000 Trust preferred debentures 8,799 13,220 Other liabilities 117,022 122,665 Total Liabilities $ 7,259,955 $ 6,904,482 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,865,783 at

June 30, 2021; and 14,964,389 at December 31, 2020 1,487 1,496 Additional paid-in capital 327,881 333,976 Retained earnings 450,773 418,413 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,882) (32,074) Treasury stock, at cost – 120,848 shares at June 30, 2021, and 124,849 shares at December 31, 2020 (5,480) (5,534) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ Equity 726,779 716,277 Noncontrolling interests 1,474 1,412 Total Equity $ 728,253 $ 717,689 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,988,208 $ 7,622,171

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 53,653 $ 56,133 $ 107,860 $ 111,747 Due from banks 45 1 130 7 Available-for-sale debt securities 5,626 6,922 10,876 14,066 Held-to-maturity securities 312 0 312 0 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 199 389 412 824 Total Interest and Dividend Income 59,835 $ 63,445 $ 119,590 $ 126,644 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 567 860 1,206 1,703 Other deposits 2,235 3,917 4,747 10,272 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15 21 31 57 Trust preferred debentures 821 253 996 542 Other borrowings 1,351 2,028 2,727 4,735 Total Interest Expense 4,989 7,079 9,707 17,309 Net Interest Income 54,846 56,366 109,883 109,335 Less: (Credit) provision for credit loss expense (3,071) 877 (4,901) 17,636 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Loss Expense 57,917 55,489 114,784 91,699 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 8,054 7,255 17,220 15,300 Investment services income 4,717 3,920 9,390 8,122 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,471 1,248 2,941 3,231 Card services income 2,951 2,283 5,334 4,466 Other income 1,665 2,466 3,639 4,570 Net gain on securities transactions 0 5 317 448 Total Noninterest Income 18,858 17,177 38,841 36,137 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 23,992 23,037 46,652 45,531 Other employee benefits 6,626 5,886 12,110 11,570 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,561 3,040 7,023 6,368 Furniture and fixture expense 2,204 1,888 4,154 3,873 Amortization of intangible assets 329 375 659 749 Other operating expense 10,730 11,437 21,355 22,847 Total Noninterest Expenses 47,442 45,663 91,953 90,938 Income Before Income Tax Expense 29,333 27,003 61,672 36,898 Income Tax Expense 6,471 5,540 13,151 7,449 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 22,862 21,463 48,521 29,449 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 31 32 64 69 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 22,831 21,431 48,457 29,380 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.55 $ 1.44 $ 3.28 $ 1.97 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.54 $ 1.44 $ 3.26 $ 1.97

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 216,679 $ 45 0.08 % $ 4,541 $ 1 0.09 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 1,987,541 5,338 1.08 % 1,199,999 6,298 2.11 % State and municipal (2) 114,221 727 2.55 % 109,621 743 2.73 % Other securities (2) 3,418 23 2.70 % 3,433 32 3.75 % Total securities 2,105,180 6,088 1.16 % 1,313,053 7,073 2.17 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 17,285 199 4.62 % 21,691 389 7.21 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,270,648 53,909 4.10 % 5,276,794 56,441 4.30 % Total interest-earning assets 7,609,792 60,241 3.18 % 6,616,079 63,904 3.89 % Other assets 340,154 797,866 Total assets $ 7,949,946 $ 7,413,945 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 3,966,472 $ 943 0.10 % $ 3,660,190 $ 1,935 0.21 % Time deposits 726,258 1,859 1.03 % 704,460 2,842 1.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,692,730 2,802 0.24 % 4,364,650 4,777 0.44 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 52,099 15 0.11 % 52,464 21 0.16 % Other borrowings 272,993 1,351 1.98 % 391,547 2,028 2.08 % Trust preferred debentures 12,978 821 25.39 % 17,092 253 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,030,800 4,989 0.40 % 4,825,753 7,079 0.59 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,082,149 1,788,108 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 115,661 109,609 Total liabilities 7,228,610 6,723,470 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 719,880 689,018 Noncontrolling interest 1,456 1,457 Total equity 721,336 690,475 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,949,946 $ 7,413,945 Interest rate spread 2.78 % 3.30 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 55,252 2.91 % 56,825 3.45 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (406) (459) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 54,846 $ 56,366

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Balance Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (YTD) Interest (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 312,130 $ 130 0.08 % $ 3,033 $ 7 0.46 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 1,812,315 9,950 1.11 % 1,197,376 12,874 2.16 % State and municipal (2) 117,571 1,502 2.58 % 103,550 1,409 2.74 % Other securities (2) 3,422 46 2.72 % 3,428 68 3.99 % Total securities 1,933,308 11,498 1.20 % 1,304,354 14,351 2.21 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 16,836 412 4.93 % 24,124 824 6.87 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,280,914 108,365 4.14 % 5,095,414 112,348 4.43 % Total interest-earning assets 7,543,188 120,405 3.22 % 6,426,925 127,530 3.99 % Other assets 345,461 616,521 Total assets $ 7,888,649 $ 7,043,446 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 3,957,936 $ 2,036 0.10 % $ 3,436,366 $ 6,301 0.37 % Time deposits 737,729 3,917 1.07 % 692,354 5,674 1.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,695,665 5,953 0.26 % 4,128,720 11,975 0.58 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,821 31 0.11 % 57,996 57 0.20 % Other borrowings 269,019 2,727 2.04 % 444,988 4,735 2.14 % Trust preferred debentures 13,105 996 15.33 % 17,071 542 6.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,033,610 9,707 0.39 % 4,648,775 17,309 0.75 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,016,262 1,598,884 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 117,749 111,141 Total liabilities 7,167,621 6,358,800 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders’ equity 719,586 683,206 Noncontrolling interest 1,442 1,440 Total equity 721,028 684,646 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,888,649 $ 7,043,446 Interest rate spread 2.83 % 3.24 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 110,698 2.96 % 110,221 3.45 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (815) (886) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 109,883 $ 109,335

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20 Dec-20 Securities $ 2,166,853 $ 1,935,731 $ 1,628,122 $ 1,667,698 $ 1,336,087 $ 1,628,122 Total Loans 5,175,129 5,292,793 5,260,327 5,398,297 5,424,285 5,260,327 Allowance for credit losses 47,505 49,339 51,669 52,293 52,082 51,669 Total assets 7,988,208 8,095,342 7,622,171 7,794,502 7,582,056 7,622,171 Total deposits 6,837,000 6,946,541 6,437,752 6,601,238 6,377,521 6,437,752 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 52,134 47,496 65,845 63,573 50,889 65,845 Other borrowings 245,000 265,000 265,000 285,000 325,000 265,000 Trust preferred debentures 8,799 13,260 13,220 17,163 17,120 13,220 Total common equity 726,779 708,493 716,277 712,104 696,553 716,277 Total equity 728,253 709,936 717,689 713,611 698,029 717,689

Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,609,792 $ 7,475,846 $ 7,408,335 $ 7,204,049 $ 6,616,079 $ 6,868,958 Average assets 7,949,946 7,826,672 7,758,159 7,582,009 7,413,945 7,358,478 Average interest-bearing liabilities 5,030,800 5,036,451 5,010,037 4,861,890 4,825,753 4,793,154 Average equity 721,336 720,718 719,114 709,484 690,475 699,554

Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,654,774 14,676,410 14,715,124 14,697,532 14,681,956 14,703,390 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,737,735 14,757,558 14,751,303 14,727,741 14,714,848 14,742,040 Period-end shares outstanding 14,829,873 14,906,785 14,928,479 14,926,252 14,914,458 14,928,479 Common equity book value per share $ 49.01 $ 47.53 $ 47.98 $ 47.71 $ 46.70 $ 47.98

Income Statement Net interest income $ 54,846 $ 55,037 $ 57,751 $ 58,253 $ 56,366 $ 225,339 (Credit) provision for credit loss expense (5) (3,071) (1,830) (205) (218) 877 17,213 Noninterest income 18,858 19,983 18,836 18,887 17,177 73,860 Noninterest expense (5) 47,442 44,511 46,616 46,766 45,663 184,320 Income tax expense 6,471 6,680 6,145 6,330 5,540 19,924 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 22,831 25,626 23,978 24,230 21,431 77,588 Noncontrolling interests 31 33 53 32 32 154 Basic earnings per share (4) 1.55 1.73 1.61 1.63 1.44 5.22 Diluted earnings per share (4) 1.54 1.72 1.61 1.63 1.44 5.20

Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 48,019 $ 41,656 $ 38,976 $ 26,944 $ 23,183 $ 38,976 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troubled debt restructuring not included above 5,776 6,069 6,803 6,864 6,988 6,803 Total nonperforming loans and leases 53,795 47,725 45,779 33,808 30,171 45,779 OREO 88 88 88 196 274 88 Total nonperforming assets $ 53,883 $ 47,813 $ 45,867 $ 34,004 $ 30,445 $ 45,867

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20 Dec-20 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 1,692 $ 1,790 $ 3,012 $ 6,875 $ 8,352 $ 3,012 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 1,692 1,790 3,012 6,875 8,352 3,012

Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 49,339 $ 51,669 $ 52,293 $ 52,082 $ 52,404 $ 39,892 Impact of adopting ASC 326 0 0 0 0 0 (2,534) (Credit) provision for credit losses (2,718) (2,510) 6 199 (348) 16,151 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs (884) (180) 630 (12) (26) 1,840 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 47,505 $ 49,339 $ 51,669 $ 52,293 $ 52,082 $ 51,669 Allowance for Credit Losses - Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Balance at beginning of period $ 2,600 $ 1,920 $ 2,131 $ 2,548 $ 1,323 $ 477 Impact of adopting ASC 326 0 0 0 0 0 381 (Credit) provision for credit losses (353) 680 (211) (417) 1,225 1,062 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 2,247 $ 2,600 $ 1,920 $ 2,131 $ 2,548 $ 1,920

Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 108,269 $ 116,689 $ 121,253 $ 122,652 $ 44,741 $ 121,253 Substandard 62,992 68,487 68,645 45,384 48,046 68,645

Ratio Analysis Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases 1.04 % 0.90 % 0.87 % 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.67 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.98 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 88.31 % 103.38 % 112.87 % 154.68 % 172.62 % 112.87 % Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases (0.07) % (0.01) % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 %

Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 8.79 % 8.89 % 8.75 % 8.85 % 8.79 % 8.75 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.62 % 14.62 % 14.39 % 14.26 % 13.95 % 14.39 %

Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 1.15 % 1.33 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.16 % 1.05 % Return on average equity * 12.70 % 14.42 % 13.26 % 13.59 % 12.48 % 11.09 % Net interest margin (TE) * 2.91 % 3.01 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.45 % 3.31 % * Quarterly ratios have been annualized

(1) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost.

(2) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using an effective income tax rate of 21% in 2021 and 2020 to increase tax exempt interest income to taxable-equivalent basis.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

(4) Earnings per share for the full fiscal year may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares.

(5) Amounts in prior periods' financial statements are reclassified when necessary to conform to the current period's presentation.

