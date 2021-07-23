checkAd

NortonLifeLock to Deliver Security Enhanced, Always-Connected PCs with Lenovo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

NortonLifeLock announced today that the Norton Security Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app will be pre-installed on select new Lenovo laptop PCs.

Expanding its collaboration of more than two decades, NortonLifeLock will help protect Lenovo’s always-on, always-connected laptops, including the Yoga 5G (known as Lenovo Flex 5G in the US), IdeaPad 5G and IdeaPad 4G LTE, bringing a trusted level of security to consumers.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu NortonLifeLock Inc!
Long
Basispreis 22,84€
Hebel 8,74
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 29,07€
Hebel 7,57
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re thrilled to expand our work with a forward-thinking brand like Lenovo that has truly opened the door to 5G-connected laptops,” said Robert Clarkson, chief commercial officer of NortonLifeLock. “Through our collaboration, we’re able to secure the next generation of technology and further protect consumers’ digital lives.”

According to 5G Americas, there were 225 million 5G subscriptions recorded as of December 2020, indicating that the adoption of 5G has moved forward at a pace four times faster than 4G. With the rapid adoption of 5G technology, it increases the need for reliable, efficient and robust security in these devices.

Last year, Lenovo paved the way for 5G-connected laptops with the introduction of the innovative Yoga 5G. Now, with the release of the mainstream IdeaPad 5G and IdeaPad 4G LTE models earlier this year, Lenovo expands consumers' options and access to the freedom of all-day, anywhere connectivity.

Key features of the Norton Security UWP app include browser protection that helps protect personal information from hackers and online scams, a secure VPN to help block malicious network threats and unwanted ad tracking, and Dark Web Monitoring, which notifies users when their personal information is found on dark web marketplaces, where cybercriminals buy and sell stolen information.

Additional details and key features on the Norton Security UWP app include:

  • Browser Protection: Helps protect the device and personal information from online scams, fraudulent websites and malicious links that install ransomware, trojans and other cyberthreats.
  • Connection Integrity: Detects and notifies when the device is connected to a compromised Wi-Fi network, or when malicious traffic is detected.
  • Secure VPN: Uses bank-grade encryption to help protect the privacy of browsing activity and data sent over the Internet.
  • Password Manager: Easily create, store, and manage passwords, credit card information and other credentials online – safely and securely.
  • App Insight: Automatically scans Microsoft Store apps for suspicious activities and online privacy leaks.
  • Dark Web Monitoring: Notifies when personal information is found on the dark web, including email addresses, passwords, credit card numbers, gamer tags, and more.

Lenovo laptops pre-installed with the Norton Security UWPi are available now in select markets.ii

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

LENOVO, YOGA and IDEAPAD are trademarks of Lenovo. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

i Access and activation of the Norton Security UWP requires subscription. Prices may vary by geography.

ii On-shelf dates may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NortonLifeLock to Deliver Security Enhanced, Always-Connected PCs with Lenovo NortonLifeLock announced today that the Norton Security Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app will be pre-installed on select new Lenovo laptop PCs. Expanding its collaboration of more than two decades, NortonLifeLock will help protect Lenovo’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Agreement to Commercialize INBRIJA in Spain
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Latest Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report Unveils Top Phishing Scams
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21NortonLifeLock Inc. ("NortonLifeLock"): Rule 2.9 Announcement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results on July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Norton Maximizes PC Performance and Security with Norton Utilities Ultimate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Norton Special Report Finds Young Americans Are Twice as Likely to Cyber Stalk
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten