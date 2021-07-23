Notification about acquisition of voting rights of Invalda INVL
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 23.07.2021, 15:03 | 30 | 0 |
Invalda INVL provides received notification from UAB Lucrum investicija on acquisition of voting rights.
Date of threshold – 21 July 2021
Declared threshold - 25% (only in respect of directly held shares; the votes held by the group do not change)
The person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
President of Invalda INVL
E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0