Freddie Mac Prices $232 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes
MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily
Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN2. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to reduce Freddie Mac’s exposure to mortgage credit risk and bolster the company’s mission of
supporting affordable and quality rental housing. MSCR transactions transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on two categories of eligible multifamily mortgage loans: loans that
back certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac through its participation certificate securitization program (PC Loans); and loans that are originated in connection with Freddie
Mac’s multifamily targeted affordable housing tax-exempt bond credit enhancement program (BCE Loans). The approximately $232 million in MSCR Notes were priced on July 21, 2021.
The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.
MSCR Notes Series 2021-MN2 Pricing:
|Class
|
Principal/Notional Amount
($mm)
|Initial Credit Enhancement
|
Weighted Average Life
(Years)
|Benchmark
|
Spread
(bps)
|Price
|M-1
|58.184
|6.00%
|5.11
|30-day SOFR Average
|+180
|$100.00
|M-1H*
|$3.062
|6.00%
|Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
|M-2
|$135.764
|2.50%
|8.88
|30-day SOFR Average
|+335
|$100.00
|M-2H*
|$7.145
|2.50%
|Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
|B-1
|$38.789
|1.50%
|12.43
|30-day SOFR Average
|+550
|$100.00
|B-1H*
|$2.042
|1.50%
|Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
|B-2H*
|$61.246
|0%
|Non-offered Reference Tranche
*Each reference tranche represents risk retained by Freddie Mac.
