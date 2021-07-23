Freddie Mac Prices $232 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN2. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to reduce Freddie Mac’s exposure to mortgage credit risk and bolster the company’s mission of supporting affordable and quality rental housing. MSCR transactions transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on two categories of eligible multifamily mortgage loans: loans that back certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac through its participation certificate securitization program (PC Loans); and loans that are originated in connection with Freddie Mac’s multifamily targeted affordable housing tax-exempt bond credit enhancement program (BCE Loans). The approximately $232 million in MSCR Notes were priced on July 21, 2021.



The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.