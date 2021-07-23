checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $232 Million in Multifamily Structured Credit Risk Notes

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) Notes, Series 2021-MN2. The MSCR (pronounced M-SCORE) program is designed to reduce Freddie Mac’s exposure to mortgage credit risk and bolster the company’s mission of supporting affordable and quality rental housing. MSCR transactions transfer to private investors a portion of the credit risk on two categories of eligible multifamily mortgage loans: loans that back certain fully guaranteed securities issued by Freddie Mac through its participation certificate securitization program (PC Loans); and loans that are originated in connection with Freddie Mac’s multifamily targeted affordable housing tax-exempt bond credit enhancement program (BCE Loans). The approximately $232 million in MSCR Notes were priced on July 21, 2021.

The MSCR Notes are unsecured and unguaranteed mezzanine classes issued by a trust. Freddie Mac holds in its entirety the senior loss risk A-H class and the first loss B-2H class in the capital structure, along with retaining a portion of the risk in the class M-1, M-2 and B-1 tranches.

MSCR Notes Series 2021-MN2 Pricing:

Class Principal/Notional Amount
($mm) 		Initial Credit Enhancement Weighted Average Life
(Years) 		Benchmark Spread
(bps) 		Price
M-1  58.184 6.00% 5.11 30-day SOFR Average +180 $100.00
M-1H* $3.062 6.00% Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
M-2 $135.764 2.50% 8.88 30-day SOFR Average +335 $100.00
M-2H* $7.145 2.50% Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
B-1 $38.789 1.50% 12.43 30-day SOFR Average +550 $100.00
B-1H* $2.042 1.50% Non-offered Vertical Reference Tranche
B-2H* $61.246 0% Non-offered Reference Tranche

*Each reference tranche represents risk retained by Freddie Mac.

