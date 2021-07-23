Findit Highlights Members American Craftsman Renovations, Global WholeHealth Partners, and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize Findit Marketing Services To Increase Online Exposure
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: American Craftsman Renovations, Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP), and OTC Tip Reporter.
In today's release, Findit® will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit® marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit® has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit® offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.
Our first featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services.
Recently, they began offering handyman repairs, home improvements, and custom woodworking services in Savannah, GA. Findit adjusted its focus to go after these new targeted keywords. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare