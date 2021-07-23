Hellman & Friedman Completes Tender Offer for Outstanding Shares of At Home

The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on July 22, 2021. As of the final expiration of the tender offer, 39,002,798 shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 59.3% of the aggregate voting power of At Home’s outstanding shares of common stock. All such shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and the Purchaser expects to promptly pay for such shares.

Funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, today announced that Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity affiliated with H&F, has successfully completed its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of At Home Group Inc. (“At Home”) (NYSE: Home).

As a result of its acceptance of the At Home shares tendered in the tender offer, the Purchaser has acquired a sufficient number of At Home shares to consummate the second-step merger in which any remaining shares of At Home common stock will be converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to $37.00 per share, which is equal to the per share price paid in the tender offer, without interest and less any required withholding taxes. H&F expects to consummate the merger today. Upon completion of the merger, At Home will become a privately held company controlled by H&F, and At Home’s common stock will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

About At Home

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 230 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business services. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24 billion of committed capital, and has over $80 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Learn more about H&F’s defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.