checkAd

Hellman & Friedman Completes Tender Offer for Outstanding Shares of At Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 15:10  |  50   |   |   

Funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, today announced that Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity affiliated with H&F, has successfully completed its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of At Home Group Inc. (“At Home”) (NYSE: Home).

The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on July 22, 2021. As of the final expiration of the tender offer, 39,002,798 shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 59.3% of the aggregate voting power of At Home’s outstanding shares of common stock. All such shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and the Purchaser expects to promptly pay for such shares.

As a result of its acceptance of the At Home shares tendered in the tender offer, the Purchaser has acquired a sufficient number of At Home shares to consummate the second-step merger in which any remaining shares of At Home common stock will be converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to $37.00 per share, which is equal to the per share price paid in the tender offer, without interest and less any required withholding taxes. H&F expects to consummate the merger today. Upon completion of the merger, At Home will become a privately held company controlled by H&F, and At Home’s common stock will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

About At Home

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 230 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business services. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24 billion of committed capital, and has over $80 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Learn more about H&F’s defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

Seite 1 von 4
At Home Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hellman & Friedman Completes Tender Offer for Outstanding Shares of At Home Funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, today announced that Ambience Merger Sub Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity affiliated with H&F, has successfully completed its cash tender offer to purchase all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Agreement to Commercialize INBRIJA in Spain
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21At Home to Open Three New Stores in July
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Hellman & Friedman Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Condition in the Tender Offer for Shares of At Home Group and Extension of the Offer to Facilitate the Closing of the Transactions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21CAS Investment Partners to Nominate Slate of Candidates for Election to At Home’s Board of Directors if Hellman & Friedman’s Tender Offer Fails
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21CAS Investment Partners Urges At Home to Pre-Release Sales Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Ahead of Upcoming Tender Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21 CAS Investment Partners Releases Presentation Detailing its Valuation Analysis and Opposition to At Home’s Sale to Hellman & Friedman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21At Home Opens Two New Stores in June
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten