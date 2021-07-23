BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire The Capital Group

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Revenue from 2021 Announced Partnerships to $69 Million3 -

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, through its indirect subsidiaries, today has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all assets of TCG Financial Holding Company, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “The Capital Group”), a Bethesda, Maryland-based provider of employee benefits consulting, retirement consulting, wealth management and commercial lines insurance brokerage services to small and mid-sized companies and individuals. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around August 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

Over its history, The Capital Group has delivered an impressive track record of revenue growth by offering clients a true “one-stop-shop” platform to meet their short and long-term insurance, employee benefits and financial goals. This Partnership, which brings with it over 50 colleagues, adds scale and density in the critical D.C. Metro region. In addition, The Capital Group brings to BRP Group deep industry expertise in the Government Contracting, Technology and Non-Profit verticals.

“The Capital Group is one of the top independent firms in the D.C. Metro region, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the BRP Group family,” said John Valentine, Chief Partnership Officer of BRP Group. “The Capital Group significantly boosts our employee benefits, wealth advisory and retirement plan consulting capabilities, and we believe a tremendous opportunity exists to combine forces with our partners at AHT to provide a holistic suite of risk management solutions to the D.C. Metro market. The Capital Group’s team of professionals, coupled with their relentless focus on clients and results has enabled their strong growth and makes them a clear fit with BRP Group.”