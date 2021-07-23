checkAd

Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team

Autor: Accesswire
23.07.2021, 15:22  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Gegunde as Chief Operating Officer (COO).Mr. Gegunde has over 26 years of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Gegunde as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Gegunde has over 26 years of experience in the energy sector with diverse executive and technical leadership skills. Mr. Gegunde has extensive experience in production operations, asset development, asset management, process, joint ventures, environmental and health & safety. He has recently retired as Senior Vice President of Exploitation, Production and Delivery at Penn West Petroleum. Mr. Gegunde holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Gegunde is a professional engineer and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Alberta and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Gegunde's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In congruence, Lionel Robins has stepped down from his role as COO and will take on his new role of Senior Vice President of Global Development/Indigenous Relations, including oversight of government relations. Raphael Bohlmann will also be moving to a new role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Bohlmann will continue to attend to the Company's marketing and will also oversee capital markets and communications. Shawn Frenette will be stepping down from his role as Vice President of Global Development.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated, "As Cielo continues to grow we will continue to add qualified individuals to our senior management team. I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Gegunde to the Cielo team as COO and also for the additional duties Mr. Bohlmann and Mr. Robins will be taking on in their new roles."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Don Allan"
Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:

Raphael Bohlmann SVP Corporate Development/Investor Relations
Email: rbohlmann@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:105
Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: info@investor3.ca
Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Seite 1 von 2
Cielo Waste Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cielo Waste - hohe Gewinn-Chance & Kooperation mit University of Calgary

Diskussion: Cielosofa - Cielo und andere Baustellen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Gegunde as Chief Operating Officer (COO).Mr. Gegunde has over 26 years of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Milestone $2.5 Million Payment to LVH Holdings LLC to Advance Las ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
IGI Cybersecurity to Sponsor 2021 Telarus Partner Summit
William Penn Bancorporation Announces Quarter and Year End Results and Special Cash Dividend to ...
Cloud DX Reaffirms Its Commitment to Gender Equality
Sigma Labs Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empress Closes and Fully Funds Tahuehueto Silver Stream
Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Kadmon Announces Pivotal Trial Data Published in the Journal Blood for REZUROCK(TM) (Belumosudil) ...
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
HIRU CORPORATION - Acquisition of Salome Water and Ice
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Accesswire | Analysen