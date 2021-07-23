Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Gegunde as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Mr. Gegunde has over 26 years of experience in the energy sector with diverse executive and technical leadership skills. Mr. Gegunde has extensive experience in production operations, asset development, asset management, process, joint ventures, environmental and health & safety. He has recently retired as Senior Vice President of Exploitation, Production and Delivery at Penn West Petroleum. Mr. Gegunde holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Gegunde is a professional engineer and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Alberta and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Gegunde's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
In congruence, Lionel Robins has stepped down from his role as COO and will take on his new role of Senior Vice President of Global Development/Indigenous Relations, including oversight of government relations. Raphael Bohlmann will also be moving to a new role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Bohlmann will continue to attend to the Company's marketing and will also oversee capital markets and communications. Shawn Frenette will be stepping down from his role as Vice President of Global Development.
Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated, "As Cielo continues to grow we will continue to add qualified individuals to our senior management team. I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Gegunde to the Cielo team as COO and also for the additional duties Mr. Bohlmann and Mr. Robins will be taking on in their new roles."
About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
