Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Gegunde as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Gegunde has over 26 years of experience in the energy sector with diverse executive and technical leadership skills. Mr. Gegunde has extensive experience in production operations, asset development, asset management, process, joint ventures, environmental and health & safety. He has recently retired as Senior Vice President of Exploitation, Production and Delivery at Penn West Petroleum. Mr. Gegunde holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Gegunde is a professional engineer and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Alberta and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Gegunde's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.