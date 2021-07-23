Oregon Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings

During the quarter, total assets increased $2.3 million driven by a $6.5 million increase in deposits and the paydown of $6.3 million in borrowings. The Company’s cash and short-term investments increased $19 million to $66.3 million at quarter end. The increase in cash is attributable to a decrease in mortgage loans held for sale and an increase in deposits.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the “Company”), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the second quarter totaled $5.4 million resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 5.8% and a return on average equity of 33.2%. This compares to $7.5 million and $3.3 million from the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Quarterly residential mortgage loan production decreased 5% to $407.9 million compared to the same period in 2020. Yields earned on the sale of mortgage loans decreased which impacted noninterest income.

Commercial real estate loan balances increased by $5.1 million during the quarter. This growth was offset by a $6.3 million reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Association. The Company’s capital continues to grow through earnings as evidenced by an 18.1% capital-to-assets ratio. During the quarter, the Board of Directors announced a $0.26 per share dividend payable to shareholders on July 15, 2021.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, “Quarterly earnings remain strong and will continue to compare favorably to peer, and year-to-date earnings are well ahead of our results from the first half of last year.” He continued by saying, “We believe the return to normalcy following the lapse in restrictions relating to the pandemic will allow for additional business opportunities for the Company as the economy recovers.”

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Amounts in thousands except per share data) June 30, March 31, Summary Statements of Condition 2021 2020 2021 Cash and short term investments $ 66,338 $ 20,044 $ 47,018 Loans: Real estate 207,805 186,978 202,732 Commercial 24,548 37,462 30,947 Other 605 3,316 690 Unearned income (899 ) (1,103 ) (970 ) Loan loss reserve (2,601 ) (2,386 ) (2,598 ) Total net loans 229,458 224,267 230,801 Loans available for sale 62,338 90,437 75,596 Property and other assets 18,498 19,050 20,962 Total assets $ 376,632 $ 353,798 $ 374,377 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 28,921 $ 25,509 $ 27,130 Interest-bearing demand 80,546 62,843 83,724 Savings and Money Market 118,305 86,736 106,131 Certificates of deposit 68,759 82,005 73,061 Total deposits 296,531 257,093 290,046 Borrowings - 37,881 6,343 Other liabilities 12,026 14,024 15,231 Shareholders' equity 68,075 44,800 62,756 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 376,632 $ 353,798 $ 374,377 Book value per common share $ 28.22 18.99 26.36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME Unaudited Six Months Ending Three Months Ending (Amounts in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest income $ 7,047 $ 6,283 $ 3,543 $ 3,332 Interest expense 599 1,157 293 548 Net interest income 6,448 5,126 3,250 2,784 Provision for loan losses 113 566 - 176 Net interest income after provision 6,335 4,560 3,250 2,608 Noninterest income 43,025 35,155 19,521 23,271 Noninterest expense 32,090 26,492 15,546 15,732 Net income before income taxes 17,270 13,223 7,225 10,147 Provision for income taxes 4,544 3,338 1,799 2,643 Net income after income taxes $ 12,726 $ 9,885 $ 5,426 $ 7,504 Net income per share, basic $ 5.31 $ 4.21 $ 2.25 $ 3.18

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005091/en/