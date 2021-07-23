Aircraft Landing Gear Market worth $9.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

checkAd

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type (Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear), Sub-system(Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type(Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing aircraft deliveries due to growing passenger traffic and upgrades in existing aircraft. Advancements in existing types of aircraft as well as new technological developments for enhancements in aircraft performance and efficiency are expected to drive the market for aircraft landing gear across the globe.

The aircraft pumps market includes major players Collins Aerospace (US), Safran (France), Liebherr (Switzerland), Heroux-Devtek(Canada) and Triumph Group(US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the end-use industries adversely, resulting in a sudden dip in 2020 aircraft orders and deliveries. This is expected to negatively impact the aircraft market in the short term, with slow recovery expected in Q1 of 2021.

Increasing aircraft deliveries and technological advancements will drive the demand for main landing gear segment

The main landing gear segment is expected to grow the largest, based on type of landing gears. Increasing aircraft deliveries and technological advancements such as the need for minimum weight, minimum volume, high performance, and improved life of landing gear systems is expected to drive the market for aircraft landing gear.

The actuation system segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sub-system, the actuation system segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft landing gear market during the forecast period. The growth of the actuation system segment can be attributed to various technological advancements for the incorporation of high-efficiency, high-tolerance, and durability in landing gear systems is expected to boost the market for sub-systems. Aircraft modernization programs such as UAVs, hybrid VTOLs, and AAMs are also expected to boost the market.

