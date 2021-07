Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid H1 results already reflected Sartorius’ H1 results gained significantly from organic strength and the COVID-19 pandemic, as reflected in its higher-than-expected order intake. Given the strong showing and raised sales guidance earlier in July, the group also updated its forecast for capital expenditure ratio to ca 12% for 2021 (vs 14% previously, H1 2021: 9%) and accelerated its production capacities in Germany, China, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.