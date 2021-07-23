SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
Wolftank has pursued a 3:1 stock split on July 20. Whilst this has no impact on the valuation of the company, we incorporate the higher number of shares and stock split our PT which now stands at EUR 18.00.
