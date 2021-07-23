checkAd
Wolftank has pursued a 3:1 stock split on July 20. Whilst this has no impact on the valuation of the company, we incorporate the higher number of shares and stock split our PT which now stands at EUR 18.00.

 

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (Update)

 

Industrial Goods & Services
MCap EUR 53m


BUY

PT EUR 18.00 (+36% potential)

 

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s Wolftank has pursued a 3:1 stock split on July 20. Whilst this has no impact on the valuation of the company, we incorporate the higher number of shares and stock split our PT which now stands at EUR 18.00. We continue to like the company due to a mix of competitive strengths, stellar growth outlook and an unambitious valuation.

