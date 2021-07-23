SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Blow-out prelim Q2/21; PT up; SELL
Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG23.07.2021, 15:46 | 23 | 0 |
Rational reported strong prelim Q2 results with sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of Rational’s business model.
Rational reported strong prelim Q2 results with sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of Rational’s business model.
Rational Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0