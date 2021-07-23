Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Blow-out prelim Q2/21; PT up; SELL Rational reported strong prelim Q2 results with sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of Rational’s business model. Besides double digit sales growth (H1/21 +27% yoy), earnings improved even threefold showing that the company’s cost cutting initiatives of last year are finally bearing fruit.



