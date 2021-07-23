Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

The Buck Stays Here - invest in your community bankKILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman …

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021 of $3,967,880, a 93% increase over the second quarter of 2020. The reported earnings per share were $1.903 fully diluted compared to $1.097 through the second quarter of 2020. The drivers of the large increase were a 26% increase in net interest income after the provision for loan losses and a 39% increase in total noninterest income, both being partially offset by a 7% increase in total noninterest expense. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,292,730,673, a 16% increase over June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets were at 0.815% on June 30, 2021 compared to 0.749% on June 30, 2020. Szyperski stated, "Our asset quality remained strong throughout the pandemic and remains so as we climb our way back to normal operations. Mortgage operations continue to provide strong fee income. The fee income recognized from the Paycheck Protection Program was $660,112 in the second quarter, further bolstering earnings. Additionally, $730,035 in gains on security sales were realized in the second quarter adding to the strong results."