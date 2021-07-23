checkAd

Gecina Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the 2021 Half-year Report

Gecina’s (Paris:GFC) 2021 Half-Year Report can be consulted on downloaded from the Group’s website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors / Publications and press releases / Financial reports and universal registration documents.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

- by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris

- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr

- by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

