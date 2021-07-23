checkAd

NuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of $230 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 15:58  |  20   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement of $230 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 23, 2026 (the "Notes").

The Notes were offered through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as joint book runners, Scotiabank, as co-lead manager, and ATB Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Peters & Co., as co-managers.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes to fully redeem its $220 million aggregate principal amount of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due March 2, 2023 at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the intended use of proceeds of the Notes, including the redemption of the Company's 6.5% senior unsecured notes.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of NuVista which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although NuVista believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because NuVista can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and NuVista does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Wright
President and CEO
(403) 538-8501

Ross L. Andreachuk
VP, Finance and CFO
(403) 538-8539

Mike J. Lawford
Chief Operating Officer
(403) 538-1936




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of $230 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement of $230 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
INV Metals Receives Final Court Order Approving Arrangement
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board