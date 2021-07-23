FINRA approves XcelPlus International’s 1-to-100 reverse stock split

“Completing this recapitalization will help position XcelPlus as a leader in the waste-to-energy industry” stated Charles Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of XcelPlus International. “We expect to be making several consequential announcements in the near future as we work diligently to bring our Cool PlasmaTM technology to the world.”

