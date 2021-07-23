checkAd

FINRA approves XcelPlus International's 1-to-100 reverse stock split

RENO, NV, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC PINK: XLPI) today announced a 1-for-100 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. The effective date of the stock split is July 26, 2021.

The reverse split initiates a recapitalization action that is part of XcelPlus International’s comprehensive effort to facilitate the acquisition of new technologies, including patents and other intellectual property, to complement the company’s Energy That CleansTM initiative.

“Completing this recapitalization will help position XcelPlus as a leader in the waste-to-energy industry” stated Charles Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of XcelPlus International. “We expect to be making several consequential announcements in the near future as we work diligently to bring our Cool PlasmaTM technology to the world.” 

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as  “will,” “can,” “moving,” “expect,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to the company’s acquisition strategies, the company’s initiatives, the company’s positioning in the waste-to-energy industry, market acceptance of and demand for our products and services including Cool PlasmaTM technology, our ability to bring products, services and technologies to market and the ultimate success in the marketplace of such products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian Douglass
Chief Communications Officer
info@xcelplusint.com
346-348-4034





