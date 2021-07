Beasley Broadcast Group to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial +1 334-323-0501, conference ID 7839039 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company’s website at www.bbgi.com . Please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast can be accessed for five days on the Company’s website, www.bbgi.com .

NAPLES, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) (“Beasley” or the “Company”), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it will report its 2021 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to ir@bbgi.com at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2021. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

