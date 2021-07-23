DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm 23.07.2021 / 16:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

July 23, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has on 18 June 2021, as announced by the Company on 07 June 2021, issued Subsequent Bonds of EUR 150,000,000 under the existing Senior Secured bond framework of maximum EUR 350,000,000 following a book building process to qualified investors. MGI will apply for listing of the Subsequent Bonds on the Corporate Bond List on Nasdaq Stockholm (regulated market) and has in connection thereof prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the "SFSA") and published by the Company. The first day of trading is expected to be on or about 27 July 2021.

The tenor of the Bonds is four years and carries a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3M + 5.75 per cent per annum and mature on 27 November 2024. The Company has, in connection with the application for the listing, prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the SFSA in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA only approves the prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of MGI or as an endorsement of the quality of the securities that are the subject of the prospectus and does not indicate that the SFSA guarantees that the facts in the prospectus are correct or complete.

The prospectus will be available on the Company's website (https://mgi.group/investor-relations/bonds/) and on the SFSA's website (https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/).

