Freddie Mac Prices $357 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s eleventh ML Certificate offering and fifth ML-Deal with the sustainability bonds moniker.



The company expects to guarantee approximately $357 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-11 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-11 Certificates are expected to settle on or about July 29, 2021.