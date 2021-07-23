Freddie Mac Prices $357 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates
Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects
MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk
transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s eleventh ML Certificate offering and
fifth ML-Deal with the sustainability
bonds moniker.
The company expects to guarantee approximately $357 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-11 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-11 Certificates are expected to settle on or about July 29, 2021.
The ML-11 Certificates are designated as “sustainability bonds” within Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds Framework. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or are located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.
|Class
|
Principal/
Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-US
|$357.477
|12.66
|S + 24
|2.003%
|1.644%
|$103.9911
|X-US
|$357.477
|11.95
|T + 175
|0.769%
|3.122%
|$7.1123
Details
- Lead Manager and Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Jefferies LLC
- Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated
- Rating Agency: S&P Global Ratings
The ML-11 Certificates are issued by FRETE 2021-ML11 Trust (ML-11 Trust). The Class A-US Certificates are senior principal and interest certificates, which are rated as AA+(sf) by S&P Global Ratings and the Class X-US Certificates are interest-only certificates. The Class A-US and Class X-US Certificates are guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The ML-11 Trust will also issue Class B-US Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
