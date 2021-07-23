checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $357 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s eleventh ML Certificate offering and fifth ML-Deal with the sustainability bonds moniker.

The company expects to guarantee approximately $357 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-11 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-11 Certificates are expected to settle on or about July 29, 2021.

The ML-11 Certificates are designated as “sustainability bonds” within Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds Framework. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or are located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.

Class Principal/
Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life (Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-US $357.477 12.66 S + 24 2.003% 1.644% $103.9911
X-US $357.477 11.95 T + 175 0.769% 3.122% $7.1123

Details

  • Lead Manager and Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Jefferies LLC
  • Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated
  • Rating Agency: S&P Global Ratings

Related Links

The ML-11 Certificates are issued by FRETE 2021-ML11 Trust (ML-11 Trust). The Class A-US Certificates are senior principal and interest certificates, which are rated as AA+(sf) by S&P Global Ratings and the Class X-US Certificates are interest-only certificates. The Class A-US and Class X-US Certificates are guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The ML-11 Trust will also issue Class B-US Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

