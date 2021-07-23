checkAd

EssilorLuxottica First Half 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

First Half 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

Mr Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer,
Mr Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and
Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our H1 2021 Results Conference Call on:

Friday, July 30, at 10:30am CET

Dial-In Access telephone numbers:
France: 09 70 73 39 58
Italy: 06 9450 1060
Spain: 919 01 16 44
UK: 020 3936 2999
US: 1 646 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999
Access Codes:
Analyst - 320053
Press - 558499

Live Webcast:
You can watch the presentation on the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-29584/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7am CET on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations
Giorgio Iannella
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com 		Head of Corporate Communications
Marco Catalani
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

