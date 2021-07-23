Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vonovia Considering Selling Deutsche Wohnen Shares or Buying More (PLX AI) – Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer likely not reached by today at 6pm.Vonovia considers different options, including sale of Deutsche Wohnen shares already owned, purchase of additional Deutsche Wohnen …



