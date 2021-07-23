Vonovia Considering Selling Deutsche Wohnen Shares or Buying More
(PLX AI) – Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer likely not reached by today at 6pm.Vonovia considers different options, including sale of Deutsche Wohnen shares already owned, purchase of additional Deutsche Wohnen …
- Vonovia considers different options, including sale of Deutsche Wohnen shares already owned, purchase of additional Deutsche Wohnen shares or launching another public offer
- Offer so far accepted for approximately 47.62% of all Deutsche Wohnen shares, below the minimum 50% level
- Vonovia still says price of EUR 52 per share is fair
