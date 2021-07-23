DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: All time high EBITDA of approx. EUR 167 million and record sales of approx. EUR 1 billion, according to preliminary figures for the 2020/2021 financial year. 23-Jul-2021 / 16:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zörbig/Leipzig, July 23rd, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, VERBIO AG achieved an EBITDA of approx. EUR 167 million with sales of approx. EUR 1 billion in the financial year 2020/2021 (1 July 2020 - 30 June 2021). Net financial assets increased to approx. EUR 80 million as of June 30, 2021. Most recently, the company expected EBITDA in the region of EUR 150 million and net financial assets in the region of EUR 65 million at the end of the 2020/2021 financial year.

In addition to the good margins for CO 2 efficient ethanol and biodiesel, the main success factor for renewed record result was a strong increase in demand for advanced Biomethane, which will count double for quota from 2022 onwards. The final figures will be published as scheduled on 22 September 2021 with the presentation of the annual financial statement as of 30 June 2021.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 800 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group's annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.