checkAd

Supply Chain Security Market worth $1,227 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 17:00  |  23   |   |   

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Data Protection, Data Visibility, and Governance), Organization Size, Vertical (FMCG, Healthcare, Retail, and eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Supply Chain Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 903 million in 2021 to USD 1,227 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Major driving factors for the Supply Chain Security Market include rise in ransom and supply chain attacks, increasing IoT devices in the supply chain, need for enhanced risk prediction and mitigation, and widespread adoption of automation technology across the supply chain.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Security Market"

188 – Tables
45 – Figures
214 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123703201

By component, the services segment to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the supply chain security software and hardware in an organization. As the adoption of the supply chain security solution increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Supply chain security can be provided through professional security analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. Professional services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of supply chain security increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Supply chain security services ensure 24/7 protection against increasing sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts and quick incident response services. Supply chain security vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services to assist end users in easy planning and deployment of supply chain security solutions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Supply Chain Security Market worth $1,227 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Data Protection, Data Visibility, and Governance), Organization Size, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
INmune Bio acquires LUMICKS' z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer to accelerate the development of its NK ...
Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Growing Prevalence Globally and Expected Entry of New Therapies Shall Drive the Market at a 4.22% ...
Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction
Endo Announces Agreement in Principle to Settle Tennessee State Court Case
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world's first ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Xinhua Silk Road: Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County in S. China eyes traditional ethnic culture, tourism resources ...
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
JBS Couros launches antiviral leather
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom