Supply Chain Security Market worth $1,227 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Supply Chain Security Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Data Protection, Data Visibility, and Governance), Organization Size, Vertical (FMCG, Healthcare, Retail, and eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Supply Chain Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 903 million in 2021 to USD 1,227 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors for the Supply Chain Security Market include rise in ransom and supply chain attacks, increasing IoT devices in the supply chain, need for enhanced risk prediction and mitigation, and widespread adoption of automation technology across the supply chain.

By component, the services segment to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the supply chain security software and hardware in an organization. As the adoption of the supply chain security solution increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Supply chain security can be provided through professional security analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. Professional services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of supply chain security increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Supply chain security services ensure 24/7 protection against increasing sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts and quick incident response services. Supply chain security vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services to assist end users in easy planning and deployment of supply chain security solutions.