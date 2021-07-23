checkAd

Nouveau Monde Announces the Successful Closing of the Previously Announced C$18.3 Million Private Placement Offering

  • The private placement forms part of the previously announced financing, which included a public offering of US$59.4 million which was completed in June 2021
  • Investissement Québec, acting as mandatary for the government of Québec, shows strong ongoing support, subscribing for the full amount of the private placement

MONTREAL, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU; Frankfurt: NM9A) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of common shares of the Company previously announced on June 15, 18 and 23, 2021. The Private Placement was launched concurrently with the public offering of US$59.4 million of the Company, which closed on June 23, 2021.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued to Investissement Québec, acting as mandatary for the government of Québec, a total of 1,978,750 common shares at a price of C$9.25 per share for proceeds to the Company of approximately C$18.3 million. The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada for a period of four months and one day.

The Company expects the net proceeds of the Private Placement to be used towards the development of the Matawinie mine project and LiB anode plant project and for general working capital and corporate expense needs.

The Private placement is conditional to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

