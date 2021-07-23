checkAd

Harvia Plc Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 July 2021 at 6.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc has received on 20 July 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total the holding of Lannebo Fonder AB (Stockholm, Sweden) in Harvia Plc shares and votes in has fallen below five (5) percent on 19 July 2021. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of Lannebo Fonder AB according to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.94% - 4.94% 18,694,236
Position of previous notification
(if applicable) 		5.69% - 5.69% -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

  Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000306873 922,654 - 4.94% -
SUBTOTAL A 922,654 4.94%

HARVIA PLC


Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.





