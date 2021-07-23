Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 July 2021 at 6.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc has received on 20 July 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total the holding of Lannebo Fonder AB (Stockholm, Sweden) in Harvia Plc shares and votes in has fallen below five (5) percent on 19 July 2021. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of Lannebo Fonder AB according to notification: