FDA Type C meeting minutes provide clarity on the Phase 2/3 study design for RAD011



505(b)(2) regulatory strategy: acceptable approach upon completion of PK & food effect studies

Based on results, a single well controlled study could serve as the basis for marketing approval

RAD011 had previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation by the FDA

Study initiation targeted by end of year or early first quarter of 2022



BOSTON, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction has been issued for a release disseminated under the same headline on July 22nd at 9:00 am EST by Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS), please note that the corrected release contains the revised statement with the typographical correction as follows: “RAD011 is not scheduled as it does not have traceable amounts of THC,” which has been corrected from “does have.” This information is located in the last sentence of the last paragraph of the main body of the press release.

Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) today announced that it has recently received the written meeting minutes from a June Type C meeting held with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution.