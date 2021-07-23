checkAd

CORRECTION Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study

23.07.2021, 17:12   

  • FDA Type C meeting minutes provide clarity on the Phase 2/3 study design for RAD011
  • 505(b)(2) regulatory strategy: acceptable approach upon completion of PK & food effect studies
  • Based on results, a single well controlled study could serve as the basis for marketing approval
  • RAD011 had previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation by the FDA
  • Study initiation targeted by end of year or early first quarter of 2022

BOSTON, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A correction has been issued for a release disseminated under the same headline on July 22nd at 9:00 am EST by Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS), please note that the corrected release contains the revised statement with the typographical correction as follows: “RAD011 is not scheduled as it does not have traceable amounts of THC,” which has been corrected from “does have.” This information is located in the last sentence of the last paragraph of the main body of the press release.

Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) today announced that it has recently received the written meeting minutes from a June Type C meeting held with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution.

RAD011 is initially to be utilized for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (“PWS”). RAD011 has previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Based on the feedback received, Radius plans on initiating a pivotal Phase 2/3 global study for patients with PWS.

The main highlights from the FDA meeting minutes are set out below:

  • Design characteristics and endpoints for a single seamless, pivotal Phase 2/3 study for PWS
  • Results dependent, a single adequate and well-controlled study could serve as the basis for marketing approval
  • Acceptability of 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway subject to completion and review of PK bridging and dedicated food effect studies
  • Acceptability of nonclinical package to support the pivotal Phase 2/3 study

Paige Rivard, CEO of Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA said, “We are encouraged by Radius’ commitment to advance RAD011 for the treatment of debilitating symptoms associated with PWS, particularly hyperphagia. We look forward to supporting their team throughout their study by raising awareness of their planned study with key opinion leaders, caregivers and individuals within the PWS community, and providing a means to gather perspective of individuals with PWS and critical caregivers.”

