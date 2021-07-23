Sativa Wellness Group Announces a Strong Position and Clear Strategy
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its new business strategy following a strong start to the year.Highlights for first half of 2021Change in …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its new business strategy following a strong start to the year.Highlights for first half of 2021Change in …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its new business strategy following a strong start to the year.
Highlights for first half of 2021
- Change in leadership with the founder returning as Chair and a strong top team appointed.
- The Wellness business aligned in three clear divisions as CBD products, Cannabinoid testing and Clinic Testing Services each with a clear business head.
- Q1 the best quarterly turnover to date for any quarter since Sativa Wellness and its predecessor Sativa Group Plc started in 2018 at £1.37m.
- Q2 produced even stronger revenue results with full results for the first 6 months to be reported in August.
- The business is maintaining a healthy cash position to further its acquisition strategy.
- The main trading company Goodbody Botanicals has generated profits year to date in 2021 from a loss-making position in previous years.
- The novel food submission submitted on time, full acceptance is still in progress.
- ISO 17025 achieved by the Phytovista Laboratory for cannabinoid testing.
- Roll out of 47 COVID testing clinics to build the newest division of the business.
- Successful placement to invest in the future business.
Strategic direction
The business will align the legal entities within the Group with the divisions as laid out above separating clinic testing from CBD so clearer reporting will be available in 2022. The plans we have in place and are progressing include:
CBD Products-Goodbody Brand
- Secure sales through well-known online platforms.
- Build a ‘membership' model for CBD to build predictable revenues.
- Extent product range to include drinks and vape.
- Secure distribution agreements with partners throughout Europe.
- Progress merger and acquisitions to increase the product range and revenue.
- Expand the production of an increased range in Poland.
Cannabinoid Testing
- Expanding the scope of the ISO17025 accreditation.
- Work with the Polish laboratory team to expand cannabinoid testing in Europe.
- Position the business to partner with institutions as a key supplier.
Clinic Services
- Significantly increase the footprint of clinics across the UK.
- Expand COVID 19 testing, incorporating Influenza A&B and RSV.
- Introduce a range of wellness testing through the clinic network.
- Introduce technical solutions for faster testing.
- Introduce corporate testing.
Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "It has been six months since I felt compelled to take back leadership of Sativa and I am pleased to say the changes made have produced strong results both financially and operationally. The next phase will be exciting for us all."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare