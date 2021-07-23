B&G Foods Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.