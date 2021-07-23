Bank of the James Announces Second Quarter, First Half 2021 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.01 million or $0.42 per diluted share compared with $821 thousand or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $3.85 million or $0.81 per diluted share compared with $1.82 million or $0.38 million per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The outstanding shares used to calculate earnings per share for both the 2020 and 2021 have been adjusted to include a 10% stock dividend declared in June 2021.

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg MSA), and the Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, and Roanoke, Virginia markets, today announced unaudited results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Robert R. Chapman III, President and CEO, commented: “Strong second quarter and first half earnings reflected our team’s commitment to serving and supporting clients’ financial needs despite challenges presented by the pandemic and economic uncertainties. Maximizing opportunities to serve in commercial banking, including active participation in the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), and residential mortgage originations have generated revenue gains. Diligent attention to expense management, efficient operation, and maintaining a strong balance sheet and high loan quality have supported the Company’s positive financial performance.

“Our financial performance enabled the Company to thank shareholders for their support and confidence with a 10% stock dividend in the second quarter in addition to our quarterly cash dividend, reflecting our expectations that the Company’s prospects are very encouraging.

“We are heartened by the signs of economic and health recovery in our communities. Our ongoing assessments indicate our customers and communities have essentially weathered the worst of the pandemic conditions and are well-positioned to move ahead. However, we believe there is still a great deal of risk and uncertainty on the health and economic fronts. We continue our diligent credit monitoring and are staying in close contact with customers.

“We are maintaining strong cash reserves to help hedge potential risks related to the ongoing economic uncertainty and COVID-19 Delta variant risks. We also believe that our level of allowance for loan losses is adequate and reflects the current economic uncertainty. We are proceeding with optimism. However, we are proceeding with care and maintaining a prudent financial stance.”

Highlights

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 included strong noninterest income, which was $3.05 million, up 9% from $2.80 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by mortgage loan processing fees and gains on the sale of originated residential mortgages to the secondary market, fees from electronic corporate treasury services, and mortgage loan processing. In the first half of 2021, residential mortgage loan origination and gain-on-sale of loans contributed to a 10% year-over-year growth in noninterest income.

Total interest income was $7.23 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $7.08 million a year earlier, and $14.60 million in the first half of 2021 and 2020. Commercial lending activity in both periods of 2021 was subdued, reflecting the impact of the pandemic and economic conditions on commercial loan demand, generally strong cash positions of businesses, and pressure on interest rates.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses was $6.71 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $13.46 million in the first half of 2021, up 31% and 29%, respectively, compared with the 2020 periods. Net interest income in both periods of 2021 primarily reflected a 55% year-over-year reduction of interest expense and no provision for loan losses in both periods of 2021.

Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, were $595.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $601.9 million at December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting ongoing paydowns of PPP loans.

Commercial real estate loans (owner occupied and non-owner occupied) increased in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021 and have grown by $38.2 million since June 30, 2020.

Asset quality remained sound with a 0.33% ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans, reflecting strong credit quality and fewer nonperforming loans. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.20% at June 30, 2021 (approximately 1.29% excluding government-guaranteed PPP loans).

Total deposits were $819.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $765.0 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting continued core deposit growth (noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market accounts) and declines in time deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $68.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $66.7 million at December 31, 2020. Book value per share was $14.36 at June 30, 2021 compared with $15.38 per share at December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting the 10% stock dividend declared in the second quarter of 2021.

On July 20, 2021 the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly $0.07 per share dividend payable to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, to be paid on September 17, 2021.

Second Quarter, First Half 2021 Operational Review

Net interest income after provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million compared with $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting no loan loss provision in the 2021 period and a $760,000 provision in the second quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $7.1 million a year earlier. Total interest income in the second quarter and first half of 2021 reflected relatively flat commercial lending activity (exclusive of PPP lending) and continued downward pressure on interest rates. The return on interest earning assets was 3.39% compared with 3.74% a year earlier.

The Company trimmed interest expense to $524,000 in the second quarter of 2021, down 55% compared with a year earlier, reflecting reduced costs of time deposits and borrowings, a retirement of higher-cost debt in 2020, and growth of lower-cost core deposits (noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market accounts). The Company lowered the rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities to 0.31% in the second quarter of 2021 from 0.76% a year earlier. The net interest margin was 3.15% and interest spread was 3.08% in the second quarter of 2021 – relatively consistent with the 2020 period.

In the first half of 2021, net interest income after provision for loan losses was $13.5 million compared with $10.4 million for the six months of 2020. The first half of 2021 reflected similar year-over-year comparisons, including flat total interest income, lower return on interest earning assets, sharply reduced interest expense, and lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The Company had no provision for loan losses in the first half of 2021 compared with a $1.6 million provision for loan losses in the first half of 2020.

J. Todd Scruggs, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented: “We believe we have maximized revenue opportunities and managed expenses, and thus far we have been able to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. We have accreted some of the PPP fees into interest income, which has provided support for interest income and net interest margin during a period of minimal commercial lending growth. We continue to recognize fees from processing the later rounds of PPP loans, although we anticipate this will be slowing in the coming months as PPP loans are paid off and forgiven.

“We anticipate that as businesses continue their recovery and are able to more accurately assess business activity and growth opportunities, we can look forward to a return to more normal interest income activity. We expect a competitive commercial lending market and interest rate pressure will continue as the recovery continues.”

In the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income, including gains from the sale of residential mortgages to the secondary market and income from the Bank’s line of treasury management services for commercial customers, was $3.0 million compared with $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Strong residential mortgage originations generated $2.3 million in gains from the sale of loans held-for-sale in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased modestly compared with a year earlier, primarily reflecting increased personnel expenses that included performance-based compensation for residential mortgage production and employee work on PPP loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 0.88% compared with 0.41% a year earlier, primarily reflecting asset growth and increased earnings. Return on Average Equity (ROAE) increased to 12.23% compared with 5.33% a year earlier. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 74.16%, improving from 79.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest income in the first half of 2021 was $5.5 million, up 10% from $5.0 million in the first half of 2020, primarily reflecting year-over-year growth in gains from the sale of residential mortgage loans to the secondary market. Noninterest expense increased slightly to $14.1 million in the first half of 2021 from $13.1 million a year earlier. The Company’s ROAA, ROAE and efficiency ratio reflected improvements similar to those in the quarterly comparisons.

Balance Sheet Review: Loan Quality, Strong Reserves, CRE Gains

Total assets were $908.4 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $851.4 million at December 31, 2020, with the increase primarily reflecting an increase in deposits.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7.2 million, were $595.2 million at June 30, 2021 compared with loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7.2 million of $601.9 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans declined slightly from $606.5 million at March 31, 2021, which reflected the ongoing paydowns and forgiveness of PPP loans as the program winds down. At June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $39.3 million of government-guaranteed PPP loans and expects this total to continue declining in the coming months.

Commercial loans, including outstanding PPP loans, were $133.6 million at June 30, 2021, down from $145.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $155.2 million at March 31, 2021. As noted, this decline primarily reflects paydowns of PPP loans. Slower business activity and conservative borrowing during the pandemic continues to depress commercial lending. Although the Company has approved and closed new commercial loans, activity has not been at a sufficient pace to offset payoffs and normal amortization. Management noted some businesses have used higher cash reserves to pay down lines of credit balances.

Commercial real estate and commercial construction lending have increased modestly during the past year despite the pandemic and economic uncertainties. At June 30, 2021, commercial mortgages-owner occupied were $117.8 million compared with $93.0 million a year earlier and increased approximately $8.2 million during the second quarter from $109.7 million at March 31, 2021. Non-owner occupied commercial mortgages were $178.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $164.5 million at June 30, 2020 and increased from $170.5 million at March 31, 2021. Commercial construction loans increased to $30.8 million from $20.2 million a year earlier.

Consumer loans were relatively stable year-over-year. Retained residential mortgage totals declined to $37.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $50.4 million at June 30, 2020, reflecting the Company’s ongoing practice of selling originated residential mortgages to the secondary market and judicious management of retained mortgage loans. Residential construction loans increased modestly year-over-year.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.33% at June 30, 2021 compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.20% (approximately 1.29%, excluding guaranteed PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 compared with 1.17% at December 31, 2020 (approximately 1.25% excluding PPP loans). Total nonperforming loans were $2.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $2.1 million at December 31, 2020. Other real estate owned was $761,000 at June 30, 2021 compared with $1.1 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company maintained a significant 363% allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans ratio, which management believes reflects estimates of continued loan portfolio risk primarily attributable to the ongoing economic uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, which have lingered due to lagging vaccination rates and an increase in cases within our markets related to the Delta variant.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $819.4 million, compared with $765.0 million at December 31, 2020. As in the past several quarters, increased demand deposits accounted for the growth, in part due to increased balances held by businesses and organic growth in the Bank’s markets. Time deposits declined during the quarter as the Bank continued to allow higher interest time deposits to roll off. Core deposits (noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market and savings) were approximately 82% of total deposits at June 30, 2021.

The Company’s measures of shareholder value included total stockholders’ equity of $68.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $66.7 million at December 31, 2020 and book value per share of $14.36. As noted, strong quarterly earnings enabled the Company to issue a 10% stock dividend and continue to pay a quarterly $0.07 dividend per share. The Company intends to continue to take advantage of opportunities to repurchase shares at or below book value.

About the Company

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited

Selected Data: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2021 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2020 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2021 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2020 Change Interest income $ 7,234 $ 7,081 2.16 % $ 14,599 $ 14,569 0.21 % Interest expense 524 1,163 -54.94 % 1,141 2,515 -54.63 % Net interest income 6,710 5,918 13.38 % 13,458 12,054 11.65 % Provision for loan losses - 760 -100.00 % - 1,648 -100.00 % Noninterest income 3,049 2,789 9.32 % 5,483 4,975 10.21 % Noninterest expense 7,237 6,935 4.35 % 14,126 13,132 7.57 % Income taxes 508 191 165.97 % 966 433 123.09 % Net income 2,014 821 145.31 % 3,849 1,816 111.95 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (1) 4,748,356 4,773,380 (25,024 ) 4,757,480 4,778,112 (20,632 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (1) 4,748,356 4,773,380 (25,024 ) 4,757,480 4,778,112 (20,632 ) Basic net income per share (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.81 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 Fully diluted net income per share (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.81 $ 0.38 $ 0.43

(1) Shares and per share amounts for all periods have been adjusted to reflect a 10% stock dividend declared in June 2021.

Balance Sheet at

period end: Jun 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Change Jun 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Change Loans, net $ 595,172 $ 601,934 -1.12 % $ 623,564 $ 573,274 8.77 % Loans held for sale 6,253 7,102 -11.95 % 6,098 4,221 44.47 % Total securities 134,627 93,856 43.44 % 58,751 63,343 -7.25 % Total deposits 819,442 764,967 7.12 % 745,986 649,459 14.86 % Stockholders' equity 68,091 66,732 2.04 % 64,465 61,445 4.91 % Total assets 908,364 851,386 6.69 % 827,098 725,394 14.02 % Shares outstanding 4,741,560 4,339,436 402,124 4,339,436 4,357,436 (18,000 ) Book value per share $ 14.36 $ 15.38 $ (1.02 ) $ 14.86 $ 14.10 $ 0.76





Daily averages: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2021 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2020 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2021 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2020 Change Loans, net $ 610,338 $ 620,572 -1.65 % $ 610,876 $ 597,378 2.26 % Loans held for sale 5,542 5,653 -1.96 % 5,848 4,563 28.16 % Total securities 116,214 56,647 105.15 % 106,283 58,296 82.32 % Total deposits 829,187 731,009 13.43 % 808,861 695,436 16.31 % Stockholders' equity 66,066 61,776 6.94 % 65,434 61,509 6.38 % Interest earning assets 855,748 759,306 12.70 % 836,285 720,305 16.10 % Interest bearing liabilities 671,812 614,343 9.35 % 657,756 594,207 10.69 % Total assets 918,350 808,602 13.57 % 897,917 772,170 16.28 %





Financial Ratios: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2021 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2020 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2021 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2020 Change Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.41 % 0.47 0.86 % 0.47 % 0.39 Return on average equity 12.23 % 5.33 % 6.90 11.86 % 5.95 % 5.91 Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.13 % 0.02 3.25 % 3.37 % (0.12 ) Efficiency ratio 74.16 % 79.65 % (5.49 ) 74.58 % 77.12 % (2.54 ) Average equity to average assets 7.19 % 7.64 % (0.45 ) 7.29 % 7.97 % (0.68 )





Allowance for loan losses: Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2021 Three

months

ending

Jun 30,

2020 Change Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2021 Year

to

date

Jun 30,

2020 Change Beginning balance $ 7,106 $ 5,474 29.81 % $ 7,156 $ 4,829 48.19 % Provision for losses - 760 -100.00 % - 1,648 -100.00 % Charge-offs - (79 ) -100.00 % (64 ) (339 ) -81.12 % Recoveries 106 38 178.95 % 120 55 118.18 % Ending balance 7,212 6,193 16.45 % 7,212 6,193 16.45 %





Nonperforming assets: Jun 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Change Jun 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Change Total nonperforming loans $ 1,985 $ 2,064 -3.83 % $ 5,186 $ 1,301 298.62 % Other real estate owned 761 1,105 -31.13 % 1,616 2,339 -30.91 % Total nonperforming assets 2,746 3,169 -13.35 % 6,802 3,640 86.87 % Troubled debt restructurings - (performing portion) 380 392 -3.06 % 402 410 -1.95 %





Asset quality ratios: Jun 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Change Jun 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Change Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.33 % 0.34 % (0.01 ) 0.82 % 0.23 % 0.59 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.20 % 1.17 % 0.03 0.98 % 0.84 % 0.14 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 363.32 % 346.71 % 16.61 119.42 % 371.18 % (251.76 )

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets



(unaudited)

6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 39,395 $ 31,683 Federal funds sold 83,894 69,203 Total cash and cash equivalents 123,289 100,886 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $4,056 in 2021 and $4,192 in 2020) 3,663 3,671 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 130,964 90,185 Restricted stock, at cost 1,324 1,551 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,212 in 2021 and $7,156 in 2020 595,172 601,934 Loans held for sale 6,253 7,102 Premises and equipment, net 16,919 16,621 Software, net 249 361 Interest receivable 2,105 2,350 Cash value - bank owned life insurance 18,553 16,355 Other real estate owned 761 1,105 Other assets 9,112 9,265 Total assets $ 908,364 $ 851,386 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest bearing demand 156,594 143,345 NOW, money market and savings 519,434 463,506 Time 143,414 158,116 Total deposits 819,442 764,967 Capital notes 10,029 10,027 Interest payable 56 85 Other liabilities 10,746 9,575 Total liabilities $ 840,273 $ 784,654 Stockholders' equity Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,741,560 and 4,339,436 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 10,147 9,286 Additional paid-in-capital 37,244 30,989 Accumulated other comprehensive income 336 1,792 Retained earnings 20,364 24,665 Total stockholders' equity $ 68,091 $ 66,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 908,364 $ 851,386

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, Interest Income 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loans $ 6,624 $ 6,732 $ 13,484 $ 13,737 Securities US Government and agency obligations 219 151 410 338 Mortgage backed securities 84 55 161 114 Municipals 203 80 356 155 Dividends 29 24 35 33 Other (Corporates) 50 23 100 46 Interest bearing deposits 5 6 19 70 Federal Funds sold 20 10 34 76 Total interest income 7,234 7,081 14,599 14,569 Interest Expense Deposits NOW, money market savings 138 166 273 492 Time Deposits 278 864 651 1,761 Finance leases 27 28 54 58 Brokered time deposits - 48 - 97 Capital notes 81 57 163 107 Total interest expense 524 1,163 1,141 2,515 Net interest income 6,710 5,918 13,458 12,054 Provision for loan losses - 760 - 1,648 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,710 5,158 13,458 10,406 Noninterest income Gains on sale of loans held for sale 2,310 1,950 4,084 3,127 Service charges, fees and commissions 637 514 1,191 1,002 Life insurance income 100 110 198 188 Other 2 2 10 14 Gain on sales of available-for-sale securities - 213 - 644 Total noninterest income 3,049 2,789 5,483 4,975 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,076 3,973 7,808 7,327 Occupancy 405 382 833 818 Equipment 631 569 1,257 1,178 Supplies 116 106 234 233 Professional, data processing, and other outside expense 1,035 970 1,949 1,894 Marketing 238 179 511 315 Credit expense 284 276 560 472 Other real estate expenses 7 21 73 120 FDIC insurance expense 123 87 288 144 Other 322 372 613 631 Total noninterest expenses 7,237 6,935 14,126 13,132 Income before income taxes 2,522 1,012 4,815 2,249 Income tax expense 508 191 966 433 Net Income $ 2,014 $ 821 $ 3,849 $ 1,816 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (1) 4,748,356 4,773,380 4,757,480 4,778,112 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (1) 4,748,356 4,773,380 4,757,480 4,778,112 Net income per common share - basic (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.38 Net income per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.38

(1) Shares and per share amounts for all periods have been adjusted to reflect a 10% stock dividend declared in June 2021.