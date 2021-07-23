checkAd

Beter Bed Holding announces the issue of 946,167 new ordinary shares

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (“BBH” ISIN NL0000339703), the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B, announces the issue of 946,167 new ordinary shares of the Company against an issue price of € 6.82. The issue of shares is meant to remediate the impact on the Company’s solvency from the repayment of the perpetual loan, as announced in the interim results press release dated 21 July 2021. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to strengthen our financial position and to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to accelerate the execution of its growth strategy 2025 as presented during the AGM of 12 May 2021.

The increased attention for health and well-being, due to COVID-19, is expected to lead to increased demand for quality sleep as one of the three pillars of health. The investment program driven by our strategy is starting through the launch of a new shop format, subscription label Leazzzy, investments in data analytics and acceleration of online on our own websites as well as third party platforms.

 

About Beter Bed Holding 
Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy.

In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary Bedmatch tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma and the KNVB.

 

