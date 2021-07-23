Egide 1st HALF 2021 REVENUE
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 23.07.2021, 18:00 | 49 | 0 |
Bollène, July 23, 2021- 06 :00 pm (CET)
Press Release
1st HALF 2021 REVENUE
-
1st half 2021 revenue was €16,59 m: + 30.7% compared to S2
2020.
- Egide SA grew at +2.3% compared to S2 2020, and 16.3% YoY
- Egide USA grew at + 146.7% (in $) compared to S2 2020, although -2.9% YoY as the plating operation became gradually operational during the semester.
- Santier also bounced up at +14.1% (in $) compared to S2 2020, yet – 13 YoY%
- Egide SA grew at +2.3% compared to S2 2020, and 16.3% YoY
-
OUTLOOK
- Group revenue target is maintained for 2021.
- Egide USA plating operation will be 100% operational early in Q3 2021
Egide group's unaudited consolidated revenues for the first half of 2021 strongly grew to €16.59 million (+ 30.7%) compared to S2 2020 fueled by strong rebound at Santier and at Egide USA who has progressively resumed its plating activity. At constant exchange rates, compared to H1 2020, the group recorded a YoY growth of 1.1%, with support from strong growth at Egide SA (+16.6% YoY) while Egide USA plating line was not running yet in H1 2021 at its full potential.
Egide Group confirms its growth target in the first half of 2021. The Group's revenues at June 30, 2021 benefited in particular from:
- The continued growth of Egide SA. The company is very well-positioned in the thermal imaging market in Europe, Asia (notably with new customers in China and South
Korea) and the Middle East. The management team has concentrated on new opportunities per its strategy focused on the development of high-performance packages for power, optronics and microwave
applications. This refocusing has allowed the product mix to evolve favorably, and to position Egide on new opportunities with qualification orders from new customers and projects in Oil & Gas,
Night vision, and high-performance optoelectronics for fiber communication.
- Egide USA recorded an improved performance as the Cambridge subsidiary returned to a level of activity close to what it was in the first half of 2020 before the
fire. This required the utilization of a combination of plating subcontractors along with the new state of the art plating operation. We remind you that the first half of 2020 had a particularly
strong level of revenue. The plating activities have gradually recovered during this first half and are nearly fully operational.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0