1st half 2021 revenue was €16, 59 m: + 30. 7 % co mpared to S2 2020.



Egide SA grew at +2.3% compared to S2 2020, and 16.3% YoY



Egide USA grew at + 146.7% (in $) compared to S2 2020, although -2.9% YoY as the plating operation became gradually operational during the semester. Santier also bounced up at +14.1% (in $) compared to S2 2020, yet – 13 YoY%





OUTLOOK



Group revenue target is maintained for 2021. Egide USA plating operation will be 100% operational early in Q3 2021







Egide group's unaudited consolidated revenues for the first half of 2021 strongly grew to €16.59 million (+ 30.7%) compared to S2 2020 fueled by strong rebound at Santier and at Egide USA who has progressively resumed its plating activity. At constant exchange rates, compared to H1 2020, the group recorded a YoY growth of 1.1%, with support from strong growth at Egide SA (+16.6% YoY) while Egide USA plating line was not running yet in H1 2021 at its full potential.

Egide Group confirms its growth target in the first half of 2021. The Group's revenues at June 30, 2021 benefited in particular from: