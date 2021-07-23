checkAd

Egide 1st HALF 2021 REVENUE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 18:00  |  49   |   |   

Bollène, July 23, 2021- 06 :00 pm (CET)
Press Release

1st HALF 2021 REVENUE

  • 1st half 2021 revenue was €16,59 m: + 30.7% compared to S2 2020.

    • Egide SA grew at +2.3% compared to S2 2020, and 16.3% YoY

    • Egide USA grew at + 146.7% (in $) compared to S2 2020, although -2.9% YoY as the plating operation became gradually operational during the semester.
    • Santier also bounced up at +14.1% (in $) compared to S2 2020, yet – 13 YoY%

  • OUTLOOK

    • Group revenue target is maintained for 2021.
    • Egide USA plating operation will be 100% operational early in Q3 2021

Egide group's unaudited consolidated revenues for the first half of 2021 strongly grew to €16.59 million (+ 30.7%) compared to S2 2020 fueled by strong rebound at Santier and at Egide USA who has progressively resumed its plating activity. At constant exchange rates, compared to H1 2020, the group recorded a YoY growth of 1.1%, with support from strong growth at Egide SA (+16.6% YoY) while Egide USA plating line was not running yet in H1 2021 at its full potential.

Egide Group confirms its growth target in the first half of 2021. The Group's revenues at June 30, 2021 benefited in particular from:

  • The continued growth of Egide SA. The company is very well-positioned in the thermal imaging market in Europe, Asia (notably with new customers in China and South Korea) and the Middle East. The management team has concentrated on new opportunities per its strategy focused on the development of high-performance packages for power, optronics and microwave applications. This refocusing has allowed the product mix to evolve favorably, and to position Egide on new opportunities with qualification orders from new customers and projects in Oil & Gas, Night vision, and high-performance optoelectronics for fiber communication.

  • Egide USA recorded an improved performance as the Cambridge subsidiary returned to a level of activity close to what it was in the first half of 2020 before the fire. This required the utilization of a combination of plating subcontractors along with the new state of the art plating operation. We remind you that the first half of 2020 had a particularly strong level of revenue. The plating activities have gradually recovered during this first half and are nearly fully operational.   
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Egide 1st HALF 2021 REVENUE Bollène, July 23, 2021- 06 :00 pm (CET)Press Release 1st HALF 2021 REVENUE 1st half 2021 revenue was €16,59 m: + 30.7% compared to S2 2020. Egide SA grew at +2.3% compared to S2 2020, and 16.3% YoYEgide USA grew at + 146.7% (in $) compared to S2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
AutoWeb to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST ...
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board