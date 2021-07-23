Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, Including Net Earnings of $1,383,000 or $0.33 Per Share, Net Loan Growth (Excluding PPP) of $16,652,000, and Improving Asset Quality Metrics

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon Community Bank, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $1,383,000 or $0.33 per share, up 3.21% over first quarter 2021 earnings, and 50.82% over earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings are influenced by the bank’s participation in the PPP program and the robust allowance for loan and lease loss has not required any significant additional loan loss provision. Earnings were also influenced by a further reduction in cost of funds, net commercial loan growth, and the performance of the government guaranteed loan division.

Second quarter 2021 net earnings improvement of 50.82% over same quarter last year

Book value per share of $8.61, a 6.82% increase over prior quarter and 12.84% over prior year

Conventional loan growth (excluding PPP) of $16,652,000 for the quarter

Average quarterly cost of funds reduced to 0.19%

Non-interest demand deposit representing nearly 40% of total deposits

Ralph Tapscott, President and CEO, stated, “Overall we are very pleased with the quarterly performance. Our primary focus has been on commercial loan production, further reducing the bank’s cost of funds, and enhancing non-interest income. For the first time in most of our careers we were attempting to limit deposits. This is caused by the need to effectively deploy the funds and simultaneously manage our capital position. We have also repaid all but $2 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The economy seems reasonably sound, other than a general shortage of workers in many industry sectors. The resulting asset quality metrics are encouraging. We are vigilant in our continual assessment of economic conditions, the condition and performance of our portfolios, and lingering health concerns with staff and clients.”

The bank utilizes peer group metrics from the Uniform Bank Performance Report (“UBPR”) to measure progress in a number of key areas. Strategic initiatives are in place to enhance rankings in return on average assets, loan yield, cost of funds, past due loan percentages, non-accrual loans, efficiency ratio, and assets per employee. Peer data is not yet available for June 30, 2021, but first quarter results were favorable or moving in a favorable direction relative to all these metrics.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) officially ended on June 30, 2021. The bank’s production in rounds 1.a. and 1.b. of 2020 was 695 loans for $68 million. The 2021 round 2 production resulted in an additional 252 loans for $24.8 million. Thus far, PPP forgiveness has been granted on 88% of round 1.a. and 1.b. borrowers. “Most bank portfolios are experiencing PPP loan forgiveness at the same time we attempt to ramp up business commercial lending. Total loans are up $5,558,000 for second quarter 2021, and $16,652,000 was net non-PPP production, with the remainder being nominal PPP fundings and aggressive PPP forgiveness. What is truly encouraging is the monthly increase in net production, coupled with a current loan pipeline of $74,000,000,” stated Tapscott.

Credit quality metrics are shown in the following table and reflect improvements quarter over quarter and year over year in nonaccrual loans and nonperforming assets. The bank maintains an ample allowance for loan and lease loss at 1.48% of total outstanding loans, and this is inclusive of PPP.

06/30/2021 03/31/2021 06/30/2020 30+ Days Delinquent / Loans 0.13% 0.15% 0.81% Non-Accrual Loans / Loans 0.21% 0.31% 0.33% Other Real Estate Owned $465,946 $904,657 $1,370,267 Net Charge Offs/Loans 0.002% -0.01% 0.055% ALLL/Loans 1.48%(1) 1.51% 1.20% (1) ALLL/Loans excluding PPP loans outstanding is 1.66%

The Bank remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios are further addressed in the following table –

06/30/2021 03/31/2021 06/30/2020 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.78% 8.15% 7.45% Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 14.31% 14.39% 12.09% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.31% 14.39% 12.09% Total Capital Ratio 15.56% 15.64% 13.34%

“In addition to monitoring the environment, our focus is on our core business, slowing deposit growth, enhancing loan and fee production, further developing our treasury platform, and using technology to further enhance efficiencies,” stated Tapscott.

About the Company

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon Community Bank has $532 million in total assets as of June 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It owns, as its sole subsidiary, Horizon Community Bank, a locally owned and operated bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix Metro, Parker and Quartzsite, Arizona, plus loan offices in Goodyear and Phoenix, Arizona. The Bank has 89 employees that provide high-touch, customized financial services to largely small business and commercial clients. The Bank operates a mortgage operation and is a leader in government guaranteed lending. Consumer services are also offered in the communities the bank serves. FDIC insured. Learn more at http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: Annualized, proforma and projected or estimated numbers in this release are illustrative only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. All forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time of this release, and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Unaudited Financial Information follows.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information - Unaudited In thousands - except per share data For the Three Months For the Six Months ended June 30 ended June 30 Year-End 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 12/31/20 Summary Income Data: Interest Income $ 4,200 $ 4,285 $ 8,763 $ 8,479 $ 17,641 Interest Expense 248 545 549 1,289 2,072 Net Interest Income 3,952 3,740 8,214 7,190 15,569 Provision for loans losses 0 295 75 430 930 Non-interest Income 1,560 953 2,467 1,887 4,030 Non-interest expense 3,679 3,194 6,998 6,640 13,904 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,834 1,204 3,608 2,007 4,766 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 451 287 885 470 995 Net Income $ 1,383 $ 917 $ 2,723 $ 1,537 $ 3,770 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding end-of-period 4,132 4,131 4,132 4,131 4131 Earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.37 $ 0.91 Total shareholder's equity $ 35,588 $ 31,533 $ 35,588 $ 31,533 $ 33,760 Book Value per share $ 8.61 $ 7.63 $ 8.61 $ 7.63 $ 8.17 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 532,518 $ 462,385 $ 532,518 $ 462,385 $ 475,720 Securities available-for-sale 131,152 33,907 131,152 33,907 103,558 Loans 288,395 308,613 288,395 308,613 293,220 Allowance for loan losses 4,260 3,702 4,260 3,702 4,179 Deposits 469,660 398,632 469,660 398,632 413,888 Other borrowings 14,428 26,613 14,428 26,613 15,615 Shareholder's Equity 35,588 31,533 35,588 31,533 33,760 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 1.03 % 0.86 % 1.05 % 0.77 % 0.88 % Return on average shareholder's equity (annualized) (%) 16.16 % 11.88 % 15.91 % 10.16 % 12.03 % Shareholder's equity to assets (%) 6.68 % 6.82 % 6.68 % 6.82 % 7.10 % Net interest margin (%) 3.07 % 3.74 % 3.31 % 3.96 % 3.86 % Cost of funds 0.19 % 0.55 % 0.22 % 0.71 % 0.51 % Average assets $ 538,714 $ 425,451 $ 520,050 $ 397,951 $ 427,840 Efficiency ratio (%) 66.74 % 68.06 % 65.52 % 73.15 % 70.94 % Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans $ 616 $ 1,020 $ 616 $ 1,020 $ 1,130 Troubled debt restructurings $ 1,553 $ 1,648 $ 1,553 $ 1,648 $ 1,593 Other real estate $ 466 $ 1,370 $ 466 $ 1,370 $ 1,226 Nonperforming assets $ 1,082 $ 2,390 $ 1,082 $ 2,390 $ 2,356 Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) 0.20 % 0.52 % 0.20 % 0.52 % 0.50 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) 0.21 % 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.33 % 0.39 % Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.48 % 1.20 % 1.48 % 1.20 % 1.43 % Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) 691.48 % 362.94 % 691.48 % 362.94 % 369.82 % Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%) 393.67 % 154.90 % 393.67 % 154.90 % 177.38 % Net charge-offs for period 5 161 (6 ) 196 220 Average Loans $ 286,385 $ 295,408 $ 286,986 $ 273,172 $ 290,674 Ratio of net charge-offs to average loans (%) 0.002 % 0.055 % -0.002 % 0.072 % 0.080 % CARES Act - Temporary loan payment relief (#) 0 134 0 134 0 CARES Act - Temporary loan payment relief ($) $ 0 60,188 $ 0 $ 60,188 $ 0 Regulatory Capital Ratios Horizon Community Bank: Tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 7.78 % 7.45 % 7.78 % 7.45 % 8.38 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 14.31 % 12.09 % 14.31 % 12.09 % 13.74 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 14.31 % 12.09 % 14.31 % 12.09 % 13.74 % Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 15.56 % 13.34 % 15.56 % 13.34 % 14.99 %

