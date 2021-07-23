checkAd

CGTN China vows 'lasting stability, high-quality development' in Tibet Autonomous Region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 18:31  |  41   |   |   

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Tibet Autonomous Region, known as "the world's last piece of pure land" and "the roof of the world," celebrates its 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation this year, and the plans for its future development are becoming clearer.

At last year's high-level meeting on Tibet, China mapped out policy directions for building a new modern socialist region that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

Tibet's long-lasting peace and stability, as well as developing an ecological civilization and achieving high-quality development, were among the issues highlighted during Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day inspection tour of the region, which began on Wednesday, to mark the 70th anniversary of peaceful liberation.

The development of Tibet, an inseparable part of China, is a priority for the central government. Since taking the helm of the country in 2013, President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has paid close attention to the development of the region. Arrangements have been made to promote social stability, border development, ecological protection and ethnic unity in Tibet, opening a new chapter of improved governance, stability and people's well-being.

Adherence to building ecological civilization

On Wednesday, President Xi arrived at Nyingchi Mainling Airport and was warmly welcomed by local people and officials of various ethnic groups before visiting the Nyang River Bridge to inspect ecological preservation in the basin of the Yarlung Zangbo River and its tributary Nyang River.

Tibet maintained stable environmental quality in 2020, according to a report by the region's ecology and environment department.

Speaking at a meeting wrapping up his inspection tour on Friday, Xi reiterated his belief that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" as he called for greater promotion of biodiversity conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

"We should unswervingly give priority to ecology and pursue green development, strive for modernization focusing harmonious coexistence of man and nature, and protect the third pole environment," he said.

By the end of 2020, Tibet had built 47 nature reserves spanning 412,200 square kilometers, accounting for over one-third of the region's total.

Pursuing high-quality development

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGTN China vows 'lasting stability, high-quality development' in Tibet Autonomous Region BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - China's Tibet Autonomous Region, known as "the world's last piece of pure land" and "the roof of the world," celebrates its 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation this year, and the plans for its future …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Growing Prevalence Globally and Expected Entry of New Therapies Shall Drive the Market at a 4.22% ...
Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute leader participates in clinical trial for world's first ...
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Xinhua Silk Road: Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County in S. China eyes traditional ethnic culture, tourism resources ...
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
JBS Couros launches antiviral leather
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Torry Harris Named Finalist in TM Forum's Excellence Awards
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million ...
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom