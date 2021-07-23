checkAd

Icelandair Group hf. Results of Shareholders‘ Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 18:32  |  23   |   |   

The following items on the agenda were approved at Icelandair Group’s shareholders'  meeting on 23 July 2021:

Proposals:

1.            A proposal to increase the Company’s share capital in relation to a subscription agreement made with Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company and affiliates

The Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. submitted the following proposal, to increase the share capital of Icelandair Group by issuing new shares.

“The shareholders‘ meeting of Icelandair Group hf. held on 23 July 2021, resolves to increase the Company‘s share capital of ISK 5,659,094,470, from ISK 28,437,660,653 to ISK 34,096,755,123, nominal value, by issuing new shares. According to an agreement to subscribe for shares dated 23 June 2021 Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company has subject to the provisions of the agreement, which include passing of the proposals submitted at this shareholders‘ meeting, agreed and accepted to subscribe for 5,659,094,470 shares in the Company at the price ISK 1.43 per share, which corresponds in total to ISK 8,092,505,092. The new shares will be of the same share class as other outstanding shares in the Company. The Shareholders waive their pre-emptive rights to the new shares. The new shares shall provide the associated right to the Company from the date of registration.”

2.            A proposal to issue Warrants in relation to a subscription agreement made with Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company.

The Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. submitted the following proposal, to issue warrants.

“The Company’s Board of Directors is authorized to issue warrants to Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company corresponding to up to ISK 1,414,773,617 in nominal terms. Subscription rights under the warrants may be exercised all at once following publishing of the Company‘s Q2 2022 interim financial accounts for a period of ten (10) days. Each warrant allow for subscription of one new share in the Company at the price 1.43 per share plus 15% annual interest calculated according to 30/360-day convention from the issuance date of the warrant until the date falling ten (10) days after the publishing of the Company‘s Q2 2022 interim financial accounts. The board of directors is furthermore authorized until 30 September 2022 to increase the Company’s share capital in relation to exercise of the warrants. The shareholders waive their pre-emptive rights to the warrants and shares issued in relation to their exercise.”

3. Election of Board Member subject to approval of items 1 – 2.

The Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. submitted the following proposal, subject to approval of items 1 and 2 on the agenda:

“The Board proposes that Mr. Matthew Evans will replace Mr. Úlfar Steindórsson as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately for the remainder of the board’s term.”

Contact information:

Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel, ari@icelandairgroup.is

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Results of Shareholders‘ Meeting The following items on the agenda were approved at Icelandair Group’s shareholders'  meeting on 23 July 2021: Proposals: 1.            A proposal to increase the Company’s share capital in relation to a subscription agreement made with Blue Issuer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
AutoWeb to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST ...
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board